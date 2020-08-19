Big Foot prepares for delayed football season coming in spring

Lodi, the eighth school in the conference, remains undecided.

Parker says that the main sticking point in the discussions was the differing situations that the schools — which span five counties — found themselves in with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each district has their own school boards and community opinions. Each county has different COVID metrics and guidelines, too,” Parker said.

With half of its conference not participating in the spring, Big Foot will need to overcome some hurdles in regards to filling out its schedule. Parker says he will be working with schools in the Rock Valley Conference, where Big Foot is a member for all sports except football, as well as the Trailways Conference, to help fill any gaps once the spring comes along.

While Welden will need to worry about the scheduling issue as Big Foot’s athletic director, he says he does not think the team will be too badly affected by changes in the opponents they line up.

“We’re going to have a schedule that we play, and it’s our job to prepare and compete with those teams on our schedule, whether that’s East Troy scheduled for our non-conference or all the Capitol teams that we were supposed to play,” Welden said.