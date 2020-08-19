Big Foot prepares for delayed football season coming in spring

After months of uncertainty around whether there will be a high school football season this fall, the Big Foot team finally got its answer when the school joined up with two fellow Capitol Conference teams to delay the season until spring.
There are still many unclear specifics about just what the spring football season will entail, but head coach and co-athletic director Mike Welden and his players have at least the looming question of the season’s start taken care of.
“At least we don’t have the question, ‘Are we starting on Sept. 7, are we not?’” Welden said. “That answer is now out there. But still a little uncertainty for the rest of the stuff, as of now.”
Following the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s July 23 decision to give schools the option to either play fall sports in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021, conferences and districts around the state were tasked with deciding which option they would choose.
For Big Foot and the other seven teams in the Capitol Conference, a unanimous choice turned out to be impossible. The athletic directors and superintendents in the conference held multiple meetings to try to reach a unified decision, and instead split down the middle, with some schools playing in the fall and others moving to the spring.
According to Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker, the Chiefs will be joined by Beloit Turner and Columbus in shifting their football seasons into the spring. Meanwhile, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Preparatory School and Horicon/Hustisford will play in the fall.
Lodi, the eighth school in the conference, remains undecided.
Parker says that the main sticking point in the discussions was the differing situations that the schools — which span five counties — found themselves in with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Each district has their own school boards and community opinions. Each county has different COVID metrics and guidelines, too,” Parker said.
With half of its conference not participating in the spring, Big Foot will need to overcome some hurdles in regards to filling out its schedule. Parker says he will be working with schools in the Rock Valley Conference, where Big Foot is a member for all sports except football, as well as the Trailways Conference, to help fill any gaps once the spring comes along.
While Welden will need to worry about the scheduling issue as Big Foot’s athletic director, he says he does not think the team will be too badly affected by changes in the opponents they line up.
“We’re going to have a schedule that we play, and it’s our job to prepare and compete with those teams on our schedule, whether that’s East Troy scheduled for our non-conference or all the Capitol teams that we were supposed to play,” Welden said.
No matter when the team suits up to play, or who they end up playing, Welden and his players will keep preparing just as hard as they would have if this season was going off without a hitch.
“We’re going to continue to work out and get ready for whatever that spring season ends up looking like,” Welden said.
