Big Foot High School postpones most fall sports until spring

Just eight days after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made its ruling to delay the fall sports season, Big Foot and the Rock Valley Conference voted to push it back even further for their teams.
On July 31, the conference voted to postpone its slate of fall sports until the spring, taking advantage of an option provided by the WIAA.
Big Foot sponsors four fall sports that compete in the Rock Valley Conference: volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country. Of those four, only volleyball is not part of a co-op with Williams Bay.
As of the 2020 season, the Chiefs football team competes in the Capitol Conference, which has not yet made a decision on when its fall sports teams will compete.
BFHS also takes part in a co-op with Badger for swimming, which competes in the Southern Lakes Conference, which also has not yet made a decision on holding sports in the fall or the spring.
With the Rock Valley’s 10 schools spread across five different counties, juggling the many restrictions and mandates of the various counties and school districts to try to play this fall became too difficult.
“We were planning on playing, but obviously we could plan on playing, then a month from now or three weeks from now that could all change with this pandemic,” Big Foot co-athletic director and head football coach Mike Welden said.
Welden emphasized that the top priority for schools across the state is smoothly transitioning back to school this fall, and that while sports are an integral part of the high school experience, it needed to take a back seat until the educational situation was completely ironed out.
As of now, neither the WIAA nor the Rock Valley has provided dates for the potential spring season. But the proposed plan would involve the fall sports being played between the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season, with all three being shortened or lengthened as necessary.
That plan does not come without its fair share of stumbling blocks.
As it currently stands, only a few conferences across the state have publicly announced they will be playing fall sports in the spring. If that ends up being the case, the chances of a robust out-of-conference schedule for the Chiefs will be slim.
“I’m envisioning if we’re playing in the spring, it will be heavily conference, maybe a few non-conference,” head volleyball coach Caitlin Dowden said.
In a typical year, many athletes who play a high school season in the fall will spend their spring playing on a travel or club team for their sport. While Dowden and head soccer coach Keith Blakeman say there is not a large number of players on their teams who participate in club sports, they also concede that it could be a small issue for the plan.
However, Blakeman says the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association has already been proactive in contingency planning for the situation, and he feels that by the time the spring rolls around, it is an issue the WYSA and WIAA can work through together.
A more pressing issue for the Big Foot teams is the fact that the schools they work alongside in their co-ops are not currently on the same schedule.
If Williams Bay and Badger play their sports seasons according to the typical timeline, it could force athletes from all three Lake Geneva area schools to make a decision between one sport or another in either the fall, winter or spring.
A key to making sure the season goes off without a hitch, despite the many possible hang-ups, will be steady communication among schools around the state while also being able to adapt quickly to the changing circumstances.
“We’re going to be as flexible as we can, to figure out what all that means as we move forward,” Blakeman said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!