Big Foot's Hannah Palmer signs college letter

WALWORTH — Just a month before her senior soccer season begins, Big Foot’s Hannah Palmer has signed her letter of intent to earn a part-ride scholarship to play at Olivet Nazarene University, a NAIA athletics program located in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Palmer has had an illustrious career with the Chiefs, finishing as one of the team’s top goal scorers each year and twice earning second-team all-conference honors.
However, soccer has not been a lifelong passion for Palmer.
In fact, she had never played soccer before her freshman year of high school.
From the start of her career, though, she proved to be a natural; in her first career game, she scored a goal, and in the second game, she scored three times.
According to Chiefs coach Rene Perez, Palmer did not need to know the ins and outs of the sport’s in-depth strategy right away to be a solid player.
“She’s always had a knack for scoring goals,” Perez said. “She just played the game.”
Now that she has three years of playing under her belt, Palmer has blossomed into an offensive threat who not only is one of the leaders on the Chiefs, but earned interest from multiple college coaches.
While she started out with raw talent, Palmer gives Perez credit for refining that potential into skill.
“He pushed me and made me the player that I am, and that’s the reason I’m getting money to go to school,” Palmer said.
While Palmer could have looked into attending a larger school, she preferred to stick with Olivet, a college that felt more similar to the small-school atmosphere of Big Foot than a sprawling campus would.
“I’m so used to a small school,” she said. “I had other schools on the radar, but when I went to Olivet, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Before she heads off to college, though, Palmer has one season of high school soccer left in front of her. She is the highest returning scorer for the Chiefs, after the graduation of Abby Peterson last year.
And Perez is looking forward to see what the extra year will do for his natural star.
“I’m really happy and excited for this upcoming season to watch her grow,” Perez said.