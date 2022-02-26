Big Foot’s Melges wins state championship in skiing for Mukwonago Co-Op

Big Foot High School senior Monroe Melges competed in the WIARA Championships last weekend, earning herself a state championship at Mt. LaCrosse over 148 other girls who competed.

“Winning my senior year meant a lot to me,” Melges said. “At state last year when I was doing very well, but then I fell in the slalom. Coming back stronger and striving to show everyone that I can do it meant a lot for it to actually happen. It makes me feel like all the hard work and sacrifices I put in were worth it.”

Melges has been skiing since she was 3-years-old and racing since she was 6-years-old.

“I wasn’t really attracted to the sport until I got a little older, it was just a fun thing I did during the winters” she said. “As I got older, I started to enjoy getting better and winning more and feeling that rush of adrenaline and happiness I got when racing.”

She has been with the Mukwonago Co-op ski team all four years of high school. Outside of high school, she has also been racing nationally at the USSA and International Ski Federation (FIS) level.

Melges competed in three events, all of which contributed to her individual state championship as a member of the Mukwonago Co-Op ski team. She placed first in the Super-G and Slalom and finished second in the Giant Slalom.

While the ski season may be done for the high school athletes, Melges’ season continues with a trip to New Hampshire from March 2 through the March 6 to compete at Nationals against skiers from all over the country.

“My number one goal at Nationals is to have fun with all my friends since it will most likely be my last race,” she said.

After graduating, Melges will be attending Texas Christian University (TCU) in Ft. Worth Texas. She plans to major in business on a pre-law track in hopes of becoming a corporate lawyer after law school.

