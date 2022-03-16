Big Foot’s Rock Valley all-conference honorees

Big Foot High School winter sports athletes were well-represented as Rock Valley all-conference honorees with many basketball and wrestling athletes earning selections.

BasketballThe Big Foot boys basketball team, who won a regional championship and finished with a record of 17-10 overall, had four representatives from the team receive all-conference honors.

Gus Foster, a senior, not only was selected to the first team in the Rock Valley Conference, he also took home the award of player of the year. Foster, the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history with 1,705 points, averaged a double-double in his senior season with 22.9 points, per-game and 10.2 rebounds points-per-game. He will be continuing to play basketball collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Sophomore Hudson Torrez earned a second team selection. He averaged 9.9 points-per-game and 3.9 assists. He led the team with 105 assists in 27 games. Seniors Tyler Wilson and Alex Schmitz both received an honorable mention. Wilson averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per-game while Schmitz averaged 4.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. Wilson will be a track & field athlete in college at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

On the girls side, senior Lydia Larson received an honorable mention. Larson averaged 12.3 points-per-game throughout their 7-18 season under Big Foot first year head coach Erica Sarna.

WrestlingBig Foot had five wrestlers make the all-conference team. Sophomore Chase Rodriguez earned first team along with junior Christian Carrerno and senior Ashton Robinson taking home second team honors. Seniors Nate Hoyt and Austin Cocroft earned honorable mentions. Hoyt will be playing football at Rockford College beginning in the fall.

