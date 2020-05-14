Big Foot soccer stars lose shot at last season before college career

After finishing in the top three of the Rock Valley Conference standings in their first three seasons, Palmer and Peterson felt that this year offered the team’s best shot at becoming conference champions. In addition, after last year’s playoff success, including a regional championship and a narrow loss to eventual state champion Catholic Memorial in the sectional round, the ChiefDogs had high hopes for another magical postseason.

Even though those dreams have been quashed and the soccer season has been cancelled, that has not stopped the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls from being a team. They may not be able to play together every day, but they have done their best to stay connected anyway.

The players and coaches have been meeting up periodically through video chats, coming together sometimes for a group workout and other times just to hang out. Whether it’s to reminisce or stay in shape, the team captains want everyone to know that the bond is still strong.

“Even though we might not be on the field playing as a team, we’re still a team, and we’re still here for you,” Peterson said.