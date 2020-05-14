Big Foot soccer stars lose shot at last season before college career

Since their freshman season in 2017, Hannah Palmer and Olivia Peterson have been stalwarts for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer co-op, making a number of All-Conference teams as well as leading the team to a string of successful seasons.
For their efforts, the two girls earned college attention. Next fall, Palmer will be playing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, while Peterson will be suiting up for Carroll University in Waukesha.
This spring was supposed to be a sendoff with the coaches, teammates and friends they made at Big Foot, before the two star players moved on to bigger and better things. Instead, the duo’s distinguished careers will end with a whimper rather than a bang.
“I’ve played with some of these girls for as long as I can remember,” Peterson said. “It’s definitely kind of devastating that we didn’t get that chance, that final hurrah.”
In fact, the two girls were looking forward to the season so much that Palmer says missing out on soccer because of the coronavirus pandemic hit her harder than the other typical senior year activities.
“I definitely was way more upset about missing my senior soccer season more than missing graduation and prom and all that stuff,” Palmer said.
While the girls say they would have been disappointed in missing the season no matter what, the fact that the team was primed for a strong season makes the loss sting even more.
After finishing in the top three of the Rock Valley Conference standings in their first three seasons, Palmer and Peterson felt that this year offered the team’s best shot at becoming conference champions. In addition, after last year’s playoff success, including a regional championship and a narrow loss to eventual state champion Catholic Memorial in the sectional round, the ChiefDogs had high hopes for another magical postseason.
Even though those dreams have been quashed and the soccer season has been cancelled, that has not stopped the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls from being a team. They may not be able to play together every day, but they have done their best to stay connected anyway.
The players and coaches have been meeting up periodically through video chats, coming together sometimes for a group workout and other times just to hang out. Whether it’s to reminisce or stay in shape, the team captains want everyone to know that the bond is still strong.
“Even though we might not be on the field playing as a team, we’re still a team, and we’re still here for you,” Peterson said.
Both Palmer and Peterson have more to focus on than just their lost final high school season, as they start to look ahead to their college soccer season in the near future. While it’s unclear whether the season will go on as scheduled, with practices starting in early August and games beginning later that same month, the two ChiefDogs stars need to stay prepared either way.
Palmer says that the coaches at Olivet Nazarene have split the players into groups and emailed them different workout plans depending on where they were sorted. For Peterson, she will receive a packet of recommended summer workouts from Carroll’s coaches in late May, but she has been using a prior year’s packet during quarantine.
Peterson, Palmer and a few of Big Foot’s other players have also used the school’s new turf field to get some individual practice, while also enjoying the new facility that they are missing out on because of the coronavirus disruption.
However, they are still holding out hope that they will get to break in their new field in a more official way this year. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has proposed a 30-day season from July 1 to July 30 that would allow schools to schedule practices and games.
That abbreviated season would not involve playoffs, and it likely would not allow a conference champion to be crowned. But the players, especially the two seniors who will soon be leaving Walworth behind, would set aside the chance at those accolades at the drop of a hat to play another high school game.
“I just want to put on the jersey one more time,” Palmer said.
