Big Foot softball breaks in new field

After construction delays and coronavirus cancellations, Big Foot baseball and softball players were able to use their new fields July 1 for the first time.
The Big Foot Ball and Glove baseball and softball teams hosted intra-squad scrimmages on the newly built fields on the Big Foot High School campus to allow the current group of players to experience new facilities that they would have enjoyed this past spring.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!