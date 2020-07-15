Big Foot sports workouts resume

“Maybe the way things were done, it worked 20 years ago, 10 years ago, but there are better ways to do things,” he said. “I think you can always learn from things.”

Another new change is that all of the equipment the athletes use must be sanitized after they are done with it, adding a bit of extra time to the end of each workout.

In order to save some of that sanitizing time — as well as to provide for even more spacing between the kids — girls work out from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the boys hit the field from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

With about 40 girls and 50 boys participating in the first few days, Welden says that the turnout is even larger than in past years. While some of the athletes certainly are there to stay in shape, he speculates that part of the reason has more to do with being deprived of their usual socialization for nearly four months.

“I think kids are just wanting to do something. They want to be out, they want to be active, and this was really the first time they had the opportunity to be active and be around their friends,” Welden said.

Despite all of the changes, the athletes themselves are getting used to things pretty quickly.