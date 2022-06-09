Big Foot student-athletes well represented in Rock Valley Conference selections

Many Big Foot High School student-athletes earned Rock Valley All-Conference selections for their play in their respective sports during the 2022 spring sports season.
Baseball (5-17).
Senior Austin Cocroft: Second team outfield.
Seniors Joey Schmitz and Nevin Anderson: Honorable mention.
Girls Soccer (5-7-3).
Senior Maylani Venegas: First team goalie. Villegas played in 15 games, logging 1,162 minutes played and 109 saves with 44 goals against. She finished with a save percentage of .712 and goals against average of .341.
Senior Madison West: Second team midfielder. West tied for the team lead in goals with nine and assists with four.
Senior Lindsey McIntyre: Second team defense. McIntyre was a stalwart on the backend of the Big Foot/Williams Bay defense, playing in 14 games tallying one goal and coming away with two points.
Junior Hannah Abram: Honorable mention. Abram played in 15 games where she finished with two goals and four total points.
Sophomore Addie Larson: Honorable mention: Larson had four assists in her 15 games played.
Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis (7-2).
Freshman Logan Longhenry: First team. He finished with an outstanding individual record of 20-6.
Senior Joshua Rolfs: Second team: Rolfs finished out his senior year on a high note with an individual record of 19-2 in singles play.
Juniors Grayson Grunow and Jessie Robison: Second team: The doubles team of Grunow and Robison finished the season 11-10.
Senior Nolan Peyer: Honorable mention: Peyer had an overall record of 16-4.
Coach of the year: Adam Westhauser. Westhauser led his team to a 7-2 overall record.
Softball (6-13).
Senior Riley Summers: First team outfield. Summers will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Freshman Lily Wolf: Second team infield.
Freshman Holly Kynell: Honorable mention.
Senior Adalynn Quackenbush: Honorable mention.
Golf.
Freshman Tyler Short: Second team.
Sophomore: Patrick Corey.