Big Foot student-athletes well represented in Rock Valley Conference selections

Many Big Foot High School student-athletes earned Rock Valley All-Conference selections for their play in their respective sports during the 2022 spring sports season.

Baseball (5-17).

Senior Austin Cocroft: Second team outfield.

Seniors Joey Schmitz and Nevin Anderson: Honorable mention.

Girls Soccer (5-7-3).

Senior Maylani Venegas: First team goalie. Villegas played in 15 games, logging 1,162 minutes played and 109 saves with 44 goals against. She finished with a save percentage of .712 and goals against average of .341.

Senior Madison West: Second team midfielder. West tied for the team lead in goals with nine and assists with four.

Senior Lindsey McIntyre: Second team defense. McIntyre was a stalwart on the backend of the Big Foot/Williams Bay defense, playing in 14 games tallying one goal and coming away with two points.

Junior Hannah Abram: Honorable mention. Abram played in 15 games where she finished with two goals and four total points.

Sophomore Addie Larson: Honorable mention: Larson had four assists in her 15 games played.

Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis (7-2).

Freshman Logan Longhenry: First team. He finished with an outstanding individual record of 20-6.

Senior Joshua Rolfs: Second team: Rolfs finished out his senior year on a high note with an individual record of 19-2 in singles play.

Juniors Grayson Grunow and Jessie Robison: Second team: The doubles team of Grunow and Robison finished the season 11-10.

Senior Nolan Peyer: Honorable mention: Peyer had an overall record of 16-4.

Coach of the year: Adam Westhauser. Westhauser led his team to a 7-2 overall record.

Softball (6-13).

Senior Riley Summers: First team outfield. Summers will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

Freshman Lily Wolf: Second team infield.

Freshman Holly Kynell: Honorable mention.

Senior Adalynn Quackenbush: Honorable mention.

Golf.

Freshman Tyler Short: Second team.

Sophomore: Patrick Corey.

