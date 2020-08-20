Big Foot tennis and cross-country back on schedule

When the Rock Valley Conference voted on July 31 to postpone all conference sports activities until the spring, it seemed as though the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis and cross-country co-ops would be sidelined this fall.
However, Big Foot decided to move ahead as planned instead, shifting the schedule to include non-conference competitions only and letting the teams compete this fall.
While the ChiefDogs teams will not have an opportunity to be crowned conference champions, they will have a chance at a more normal season than whatever the still-murky spring season will entail.
“This just gave us a chance for a fuller, more complete season with more opportunities to play,” tennis coach Adam Westhauser said.
Both tennis and cross-country were deemed low-risk sports by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, and practice for the two sports was set to begin on Aug. 17. The WIAA decision left member schools in charge of choosing whether to play in the fall or delay fall sports into a spring season that has yet to be fully fleshed out.
Many conferences and school districts around the state chose to delay all of their fall sports offerings, but Big Foot chose to instead plan for the high-risk and low-risk sports separately.
Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker says that the school is still ironing out specifics of the schedules for tennis and cross country, but practice was scheduled to begin Aug. 17 as planned.
Westhauser, who works as a tennis coach at the Four Lakes Athletic Club when not coaching the ChiefDogs, has had plenty of experience with socially-distanced lessons and camps this summer, giving him some ideas on how to arrange Big Foot’s practices safely in the coming weeks. What he is still trying to work on, though, are the more logistical areas of concern.
“How are we going to transport a limited number of girls to a match, or not take all 40 girls to a match, if we have JV and Varsity matches at the same time?” Westhauser said. “Even thinking about spectators, figuring out what that would look like, too, and create a safe environment for that, too.”
For both tennis and cross-country, large invitational events with nearly a dozen teams and 50 to 100 athletes are common in a normal season. But those types of events will likely be avoided this fall in favor of matchups between two to four teams instead, to cut down on crowds when possible.
As different as the season may look this fall, the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis and cross-country co-ops will still have some sort of action to look forward to.
