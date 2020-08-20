Big Foot tennis and cross-country back on schedule

Westhauser, who works as a tennis coach at the Four Lakes Athletic Club when not coaching the ChiefDogs, has had plenty of experience with socially-distanced lessons and camps this summer, giving him some ideas on how to arrange Big Foot’s practices safely in the coming weeks. What he is still trying to work on, though, are the more logistical areas of concern.

“How are we going to transport a limited number of girls to a match, or not take all 40 girls to a match, if we have JV and Varsity matches at the same time?” Westhauser said. “Even thinking about spectators, figuring out what that would look like, too, and create a safe environment for that, too.”

For both tennis and cross-country, large invitational events with nearly a dozen teams and 50 to 100 athletes are common in a normal season. But those types of events will likely be avoided this fall in favor of matchups between two to four teams instead, to cut down on crowds when possible.

As different as the season may look this fall, the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis and cross-country co-ops will still have some sort of action to look forward to.

