WALWORTH — As a steady drizzle came down Oct. 10, the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team’s play was less gloomy than the weather. While the ChiefDogs were not able to beat Harvard, falling 2-1 to the Hornets, it was clear that the team has taken a few steps forward since the beginning of the season.
“Today they did a pretty good job with a couple of things we’ve been working on,” head coach Keith Blakeman said. “Wasn’t the result we wanted, but a good performance.”
Throughout the first half, neither team was able to put the ball in the back of the net. It was not from lack of trying, though, as both teams had a number of opportunities miss the mark.
Besides just the missed kicks, Big Foot/Williams Bay goalkeeper Ethan Hubanks had a stellar first half to help keep the game scoreless.
Once the second half started, it did not take long for Big Foot/Williams Bay to grab the first lead of the game. Just two minutes after play resumed, forward Tom Fuchs corralled a quick pass and chipped the ball just over the Harvard goalkeeper’s head to put the ChiefDogs up 1-0.
Quick passing, followed by putting quick shots on net, is the ideal offense the team has been striving for all season. But it has taken the young squad a bit of time to shake off old habits.
“I think it’s easy for guys to start dribbling and thinking ‘I want the shot, I want the shot.’ That actually slows us down,” Blakeman said. “We’re trying to find that ability to play that pass, so when it works, it works.”
With 43 minutes left on the clock to defend their lead, the ChiefDogs had a tall task ahead of them. They held strong for 19 minutes before Harvard was able to score the equalizer in the 69th minute on a rebound after Hubanks made a nice save on one shot, but was unable to get to the second ball.
Less than a minute later, the Hornets scored again in a nearly identical situation, with Hubanks making a great save before a second Harvard shot snuck past to give the road team a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.
While he allowed two goals, it would be hard to fault the ChiefDogs goalkeeper, who made more than enough solid saves to give the team a chance to win.
“He’s been good all season, he just has to face a lot of shots, typically,” Blakeman said. “Would’ve been nice to clear those balls on the rebound, but he did really well, and that’s how we expect him to play.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay was not able to get the win against Harvard, but with only a couple of games remaining until the playoffs start up, it was a promising showing for a team that has seen its fair share of struggles throughout the year.
“I think we’re on the right trajectory when we play like this,” Blakeman said.
Edgerton
Big Foot/Williams Bay continued their solid play Oct. 12 when they hosted Rock Valley Conference foe Edgerton. The ChiefDogs thoroughly outplayed their opponents en route to a 6-0 victory.
It was the first win in conference play for BFWB, and the third win of the season for the squad, bringing their record to 3-12-2.