Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer starts RVC play with win

WALWORTH — The Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team got their conference schedule started on the right note, defeating East Troy 2-1 at home on Sept. 9 in the Rock Valley Conference debut.

At times, the game resembled a football game more than a futbol game, though that was no surprise in a matchup between a couple of familiar rivals.

“We knew it was going to be a physical game, hard-fought game, so we just wanted to come out on top and we were able to,” ChiefDogs head coach Keith Blakeman said.

It was the visiting Trojans that got on the board first, when sophomore Alex Bruce knocked in a shot in the 21st minute for a 1-0 lead.

That narrow advantage would hold for the next 19 minutes until halftime in a low-scoring period.

Both teams had a fairly even number of scoring chances in the half, but the ChiefDogs felt they had not gotten enough pressure and shots, giving them a clear area of improvement when play resumed.

“That’s what we talked about going into the second half: we need to play on the front foot and get in their defensive third and be in the attacking mode,” Blakeman said.