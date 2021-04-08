Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer starts season with four-goal victory

WALWORTH — Before the season began, the objective for the year was simple for the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team: score more goals than they have in the past few seasons.

The ChiefDogs got off to a good start toward their increased offensive output, defeating Columbus 5-1 in the season opener on March 30.

From the start the ChiefDogs appeared a step faster than the Cardinals, as BFWB players at each position sped past their Columbus counterparts. That speed is something head coach Keith Blakeman knows will be a strength of the team throughout the year.

“We have some very speedy attackers, some speedy defense helping us out,” Blakeman said. “You can’t teach that, and when you have it you have to try to play to exploit that.”

It did not take long for that speed to pay off. Freshman Hudson Torrez streaked down the sideline, cut into the middle of the field and shot the ball past the Columbus goalkeeper to give Big Foot/Bay a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

The ChiefDogs kept the ball near Columbus’ net for most of the first half, though the team could not score until the 38th minute. Torrez tallied his second goal of the game off an assist from junior Julian Muñoz as the ChiefDogs went up 2-0.