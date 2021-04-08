Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer starts season with four-goal victory

WALWORTH — Before the season began, the objective for the year was simple for the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team: score more goals than they have in the past few seasons.
The ChiefDogs got off to a good start toward their increased offensive output, defeating Columbus 5-1 in the season opener on March 30.
From the start the ChiefDogs appeared a step faster than the Cardinals, as BFWB players at each position sped past their Columbus counterparts. That speed is something head coach Keith Blakeman knows will be a strength of the team throughout the year.
“We have some very speedy attackers, some speedy defense helping us out,” Blakeman said. “You can’t teach that, and when you have it you have to try to play to exploit that.”
It did not take long for that speed to pay off. Freshman Hudson Torrez streaked down the sideline, cut into the middle of the field and shot the ball past the Columbus goalkeeper to give Big Foot/Bay a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
The ChiefDogs kept the ball near Columbus’ net for most of the first half, though the team could not score until the 38th minute. Torrez tallied his second goal of the game off an assist from junior Julian Muñoz as the ChiefDogs went up 2-0.
In the 43rd minute, BFWB junior Matt Tuchscherer—another speedy striker—scored off an assist by Torrez to put the ChiefDogs ahead 3-0 just before halftime.
Torrez’s first-half performance was an impressive varsity debut, as the freshman scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
Sometimes even talented athletes get star-struck in their first time on the field, though it was no problem for Torrez whose mentality outweighed his inexperience.
“It definitely didn’t really faze him to be out here, he’s a really mature player,” Blakeman said.
Big Foot/Williams Bay picked up right where they left off when play resumed in the second half.
A minute and three seconds after the break, Muñoz knocked in a header to bring the score to a 4-0 lead in the 47th minute.
Things cooled off from there for a bit, with neither team scoring until the 64th minute. Columbus got on the board with a goal from junior Cole Wright to make it 4-1.
The ChiefDogs regained their four-goal lead five minutes later when junior Gus Foster hit a rainbow shot over the head of Columbus’ goalkeeper. Muñoz assisted Foster on the play, his second assist to go along with one goal in an impressive offensive performance by the experienced midfielder.
After a pair of seasons under .500, picking up a commanding win in the first match of the year might be the confidence boost that the ChiefDogs need to build some momentum.
“We’re going to play some tough teams. We’re going to have our work cut out for us, so it’s good to go in with a little positive attitude,” Blakeman said.
