Big Foot/Williams Bay track meet postponed due to Illinois explosion
Hertel

Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Jax Hertel, center, gets set at the starting line for the 100-meter dash in the June 9 Rock Valley Conference championship meet.

 Andrew Tucker

An explosion at a chemical plant near the northern Illinois community of Rockton sparked a massive fire that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air Monday morning.

An industrial explosion in Rockton, Ill. on Monday made national news and the impact of the event hit locally as well. 

Big Foot/Williams Bay's track and field program was scheduled to compete in their regional meet at Beloit Memorial High School Monday, but the aftermath of the explosion and ensuing fire led the event to be rescheduled. 

Instead, the meet is being held this afternoon, Tuesday, June 15, at Brodhead High School, with a shot at advancing in the postseason on the line for the ChiefDogs athletes.

