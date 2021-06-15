Big Foot/Williams Bay track meet postponed due to Illinois explosion

An industrial explosion in Rockton, Ill. on Monday made national news and the impact of the event hit locally as well.

Big Foot/Williams Bay's track and field program was scheduled to compete in their regional meet at Beloit Memorial High School Monday, but the aftermath of the explosion and ensuing fire led the event to be rescheduled.

Instead, the meet is being held this afternoon, Tuesday, June 15, at Brodhead High School, with a shot at advancing in the postseason on the line for the ChiefDogs athletes.

