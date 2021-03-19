Big Foot's Foster earns all-state and all-conference honors

Eight Big Foot athletes earned recognition from the Rock Valley Conference for winter sports.
Boys basketball
Big Foot junior guard Gus Foster was the school’s lone player to make the first team. He was an honorable mention pick last season.
Foster was the Chief’s best all-around player, averaging 23.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He set Big Foot single-season records in points, free throws made, field goals made and rebounds.
Foster was also named an all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
With 30 Division 3 players making all-state, and only 10 making first-team, Foster’s all-state status places him firmly in the upper echelon of players in the state. With only nine of those 30 being juniors or younger, Foster will be in the conversation for the best Division 3 players in the state again next season.
Senior Eli Greco and junior Tyler Wilson earned honorable mention.
Wilson scored 12.1 points per game and grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game, both of which were second on the team. The honorable mention is second conference honor in a row for Wilson. He was an honorable mention last season as well.
Greco averaged 4.5 points per game, but the senior did everything else well. A tenacious, energetic defender, Greco was second on the team with 1.2 steals per game. He also dished out a team-best 3.3 assists per game. This marks Greco’s first conference honor.
Girls basketball
Junior Lydia Larson was Big Foot’s only representative, earning honorable mention.
Larson was a bright spot in a tough season for the Chiefs. She averaged a team-leading 10.3 points. She scored more than 20 points in a game twice and tallied 15 or more in two of the last three games of the year. This is the second season in a row that Larson made all-conference honorable mention.
Wrestling
Four Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestlers earned accolades, with freshman Chase Rodriguez and junior Jackson Funderburg being named to the first team.
Both wrestlers finished with undefeated, 5-0 records in conference action, with Rodriguez leading the 113-pound weight class and Funderburg holding down the 220-pound class.
For both Funderburg and Rodriguez, this season was the first time making the all-conference team.
They were joined by a pair of ChiefDogs honorable mentions: juniors Nate Hoyt and Cristian Carreno. This is the first all-conference award for Hoyt, but it marks the second year in a row that Carreno earned honorable mention.