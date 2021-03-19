Big Foot's Foster earns all-state and all-conference honors

Eight Big Foot athletes earned recognition from the Rock Valley Conference for winter sports.

Boys basketball

Big Foot junior guard Gus Foster was the school’s lone player to make the first team. He was an honorable mention pick last season.

Foster was the Chief’s best all-around player, averaging 23.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He set Big Foot single-season records in points, free throws made, field goals made and rebounds.

Foster was also named an all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

With 30 Division 3 players making all-state, and only 10 making first-team, Foster’s all-state status places him firmly in the upper echelon of players in the state. With only nine of those 30 being juniors or younger, Foster will be in the conversation for the best Division 3 players in the state again next season.

Senior Eli Greco and junior Tyler Wilson earned honorable mention.

Wilson scored 12.1 points per game and grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game, both of which were second on the team. The honorable mention is second conference honor in a row for Wilson. He was an honorable mention last season as well.