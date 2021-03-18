Bulldogs senior wins player of the year award on all-conference team

Williams Bay had three boys and three girls basketball players honored by the Trailways Conference South division, including one Player of the Year win.

Boys basketball

Williams Bay was the best team in the Trailways South this season, winning its first conference championship in a decade, and the Bulldogs’ top player was named the best in the conference.

Senior Ben Venteicher earned Player of the Year on the all-Trailways team after scoring in double digits every game this season and averaging 19.8 points per game. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounds and blocks.

The Player of the Year award was an improvement for the all-conference veteran Venteicher, who was named to the all-Trailways first team last season and to the second team after his sophomore season.

Venteicher was joined on the all-conference first team by fellow senior Jaden Randall. The Bulldogs’ point guard led the team with 3.9 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game, while also finishing second on the team with 11.7 points per game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This was the first season that Randall made the first team, but the third year in a row he earned all-conference after making the second team as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore.