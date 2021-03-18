Bulldogs senior wins player of the year award on all-conference team

Williams Bay had three boys and three girls basketball players honored by the Trailways Conference South division, including one Player of the Year win.
Boys basketball
Williams Bay was the best team in the Trailways South this season, winning its first conference championship in a decade, and the Bulldogs’ top player was named the best in the conference.
Senior Ben Venteicher earned Player of the Year on the all-Trailways team after scoring in double digits every game this season and averaging 19.8 points per game. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounds and blocks.
The Player of the Year award was an improvement for the all-conference veteran Venteicher, who was named to the all-Trailways first team last season and to the second team after his sophomore season.
Venteicher was joined on the all-conference first team by fellow senior Jaden Randall. The Bulldogs’ point guard led the team with 3.9 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game, while also finishing second on the team with 11.7 points per game.
This was the first season that Randall made the first team, but the third year in a row he earned all-conference after making the second team as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore.
Bulldogs senior Sam Norton made the second team. A leader on both ends of the court, Norton ranked second on the team in assists and third in steals.
Girls basketball
The trio of Bulldog all-conference players was led by senior Braiya Nolan, who was a second-team honoree.
Nolan was a leader for the Bulldogs over the past three seasons, though injuries ended her sophomore and junior campaigns early. With a full season under her belt as a senior, Nolan earned her first all-conference award.
Joining Nolan on the all-conference team were sophomores Margaret Higgins and Morgan Bronson, who were honorable mentions. This was the first time Bronson made the all-Trailways team, but the second season in a row that Higgins was named an honorable mention.
