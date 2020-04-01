Chances grow slimmer for spring high school sports season

With Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order officially closing schools until at least April 24, the odds of getting a full spring sports season continue to decline.

Prior to that declaration, the date to return to schools was set at April 6, and conferences across the state had been in preliminary discussions to plan shortened seasons that began in mid-April.

However, the 18-day pushback and the constantly evolving state of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a new uncertainty that renders contingency planning pointless.

“Right now, any discussion that any conference has would be way premature,” Big Foot Athletic Director Tim Collins said. “So, now we’re just sitting and waiting.”

In the current best-case scenario, schools resume on April 24 and practices resume the same day. With Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules stipulating that a team must practice for seven days before its first competition, games and matches could begin on May 1.

With the playoffs beginning on May 19 for some sports, that would only leave 18 days to squeeze in a regular season.