Chances grow slimmer for spring high school sports season

With Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order officially closing schools until at least April 24, the odds of getting a full spring sports season continue to decline.
Prior to that declaration, the date to return to schools was set at April 6, and conferences across the state had been in preliminary discussions to plan shortened seasons that began in mid-April.
However, the 18-day pushback and the constantly evolving state of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a new uncertainty that renders contingency planning pointless.
“Right now, any discussion that any conference has would be way premature,” Big Foot Athletic Director Tim Collins said. “So, now we’re just sitting and waiting.”
In the current best-case scenario, schools resume on April 24 and practices resume the same day. With Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules stipulating that a team must practice for seven days before its first competition, games and matches could begin on May 1.
With the playoffs beginning on May 19 for some sports, that would only leave 18 days to squeeze in a regular season.
Williams Bay Athletic Director Mike Coolidge says that the Trailways Conference’s current tentative plan would be for the Bulldogs to play games against the four other teams in the South Division in that span, rather than the normal two games per spring season.
The WIAA could end up making the decision to push back the start of the playoffs, which would allow time for more games, but would also render the current plans moot, which is why local schools have more or less resigned themselves to a wait-and-see approach.
That is just the best-case scenario, though, and Collins is worried that the worst-case scenario is becoming more likely.
“What people need to realize is that they cancelled the Olympics, so let’s put things in perspective. The chances of us having springs sports, in my opinion, are extremely low this year,” Collins said.
