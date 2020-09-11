ChiefDogs bring back experienced tennis roster

The top doubles pairing of Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger was the crown jewel of the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis co-op last season, consistently winning all year, as the duo picked up a conference title and a state championship meet run that ended with a ranking in the state’s top 16.
However, Heckert graduated last spring, leaving Gauger to lead the way in an uncertain role.
“Without Claire, it’s kind of like, ‘What’s next?’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, if I’m going to play doubles or singles. It’s definitely a different game,” Gauger said.
Whether she takes on a new doubles partner or switches over to playing singles, Gauger says she is hungry to make it back to state, if a state tournament is even held during this atypical season.
Gauger will not be the only key returning player, though. Jameson Gregory, Hanah Nordmeyer, Katie Kirschlager and Casey Kirschlager all saw significant playing time on the varsity roster a year ago.
With so many players back this fall, the ChiefDogs’ early season matches will serve as a testing ground for head coach Adam Westhauser.
“It’ll definitely be a bit of experience and experimenting with a few of the places people fit well, where they were last year, or based on the first few weeks of practice,” Westhauser said.
This season will be quite different than any prior one for BFWB, though, because the team is the only member of the Rock Valley Conference playing in the fall, after the rest of the conference moved to a spring season.
As such, Big Foot/Williams Bay will not be playing many of its typical opponents, instead facing off against a collection of foes they usually do not get a chance to play. While losing out on some traditional rivals might be a bummer, Westhauser says that it will be exciting to venture outside of their comfort zone.
With questions about what will happen to the postseason still swirling, Westhauser is happy that no matter which teams the ChiefDogs play, his squad members will at least get in some sort of a regular season this fall.
“A lot of stuff’s up in the air, and hopefully we get as many matches in as we can this fall,” Westhauser said.
