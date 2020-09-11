ChiefDogs bring back experienced tennis roster

This season will be quite different than any prior one for BFWB, though, because the team is the only member of the Rock Valley Conference playing in the fall, after the rest of the conference moved to a spring season.

As such, Big Foot/Williams Bay will not be playing many of its typical opponents, instead facing off against a collection of foes they usually do not get a chance to play. While losing out on some traditional rivals might be a bummer, Westhauser says that it will be exciting to venture outside of their comfort zone.

With questions about what will happen to the postseason still swirling, Westhauser is happy that no matter which teams the ChiefDogs play, his squad members will at least get in some sort of a regular season this fall.

“A lot of stuff’s up in the air, and hopefully we get as many matches in as we can this fall,” Westhauser said.

