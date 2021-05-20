ChiefDogs soccer falls in 4-0 defeat to Delavan-Darien

WALWORTH — There has been plenty of turnover in the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer program since the team won a regional championship back in 2019.

And with no season in 2020, the inexperience on the field has been even more noticeable so far this spring.

In a 4-0 loss to Delavan-Darien on May 14, head coach Rene Perez thought his team made steps forward, but not enough to win the contest.

“It’s a young team in the works,” Perez said. “Happy where we’re at, but we need to get a little bit better.”

The Comets scored quickly, sending a shot into the back of the net in the 6th minute.

There seemed to be a bit of miscommunication by the ChiefDogs on the goal, with the team’s defenders and goalkeeper all going for the ball, leaving the net open for the Delavan-Darien goal.

According to Perez, communication is a crucial area of growth. Perez also said he cannot be out on the field barking out orders.

“I’m not going to be out there telling them what to do. It’s up to them,” Perez said. “We were quiet, but I just kind of let them play it out.”