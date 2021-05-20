ChiefDogs soccer falls in 4-0 defeat to Delavan-Darien

WALWORTH — There has been plenty of turnover in the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer program since the team won a regional championship back in 2019.
And with no season in 2020, the inexperience on the field has been even more noticeable so far this spring.
In a 4-0 loss to Delavan-Darien on May 14, head coach Rene Perez thought his team made steps forward, but not enough to win the contest.
“It’s a young team in the works,” Perez said. “Happy where we’re at, but we need to get a little bit better.”
The Comets scored quickly, sending a shot into the back of the net in the 6th minute.
There seemed to be a bit of miscommunication by the ChiefDogs on the goal, with the team’s defenders and goalkeeper all going for the ball, leaving the net open for the Delavan-Darien goal.
According to Perez, communication is a crucial area of growth. Perez also said he cannot be out on the field barking out orders.
“I’m not going to be out there telling them what to do. It’s up to them,” Perez said. “We were quiet, but I just kind of let them play it out.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay fell behind even further in the 18th minute, when Delavan’s Rose Jaime scored to make it 2-0.
The scoring settled down for the next 41 minutes, but Delavan-Darien added another goal in the 59th minute from Brianna Manriquez.
Delavan scored the final goal of the game 15 minutes later for a 4-0 final.
While the ChiefDogs (2-7 overall, 2-1 in conference matches) were not able to score, they played much stronger offensively in the final 10 minutes of the game, getting a few of their best opportunities as the game wound down.
The key to the increased consistency was getting back to basics and making short passes as the players progress instead of attempting long downfield shots.
“Let the ball do the work instead of playing kick and run. If we do that, we’re just going to tire ourselves out,” Perez said. “I just want us to go back and play that simple game, pass and move.”