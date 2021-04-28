ChiefDogs soccer goes 2-1 during week

The Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team had a strong week overall, going 2-1 and improving it’s record to 6-4 as the end of the season nears.

First up was a 4-0 win over University Lake/Trinity Academy on April 22. The ChiefDogs only led 1-0 at halftime, but they ran away with the win in a 3-0 second half.

On April 24, BFWB hosted a trio of Rock Valley Conference foes for a small invitational tournament, and the home team went 1-1 in the event.

In the opening round, Big Foot/Williams Bay lost a close game against Jefferson 2-1. The ChiefDogs bounced back, though, winning their second game against Whitewater 2-0.

