ChiefDogs soccer loses 4-1 match against McFarland

“At the beginning, I think we were shocked by the speed,” Blakeman said. “We didn’t really change anything, I just think mentally they had seen what was happening and they were getting better at picking up their players as they moved, they started to understand that a little better.”

The ChiefDogs stymied McFarland’s offense for most of the remainder of the half, but with just over a minute remaining until halftime Nichols scored his second goal of the game to make it a 4-0 game.

Second-half turnaround

When the two teams returned after halftime, BFWB continued the strong defensive play they mustered for much of the late first half. The ChiefDogs also had new life offensively, getting far more scoring chances than they had early in the game.

Eventually, that led to a breakaway chance for freshman Hudson Torrez, who took the ball the length of the field, zipping past the McFarland defenders, and scored in the 69th minute to make it a 4-1 game.

Torrez has started his varsity soccer career with a bang, scoring six goals and notching three assists through the first six games for the Chiefs, including a hat trick against Edgerton on April 13.