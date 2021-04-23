ChiefDogs soccer loses 4-1 match against McFarland

WALWORTH — When McFarland came into town on April 15, Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team knew it would have its hands full.
The Spartans are a perennial powerhouse in the Rock Valley Conference, entering the game with a 4-0 record compared to the ChiefDogs’ 3-2 mark.
Nonetheless, BFWB played hard in a 4-1 loss that could have been much more lopsided without strong defensive play by the home team.
“That’s a very good team, so we’re really happy we were able to make it tough for them,” head coach Keith Blakeman said.
Speedy Spartans
From the start of the game, McFarland’s talent was clearly on display as the Spartans made crisp passes to the feet of their fast attackers who hit rocket shots past Big Foot/Williams Bay’s goalkeeper.
In the second minute, Zach Nichols put McFarland up 1-0. Five minutes later, Jake Sampson made it a 2-0 deficit. At the 17-minute mark it was Bubba Blair that scored to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead.
With 73 minutes left in the game, it could have spiraled out of control quickly. Instead, the Chiefs banded together and started to play better defensively now that they knew just what McFarland was capable of.
Blakeman says he tried to explain what the Spartans’ offensive scheme would entail before the game, but the players needed to see it first-hand to truly get a sense of what it took to stop such a potent attack.
“At the beginning, I think we were shocked by the speed,” Blakeman said. “We didn’t really change anything, I just think mentally they had seen what was happening and they were getting better at picking up their players as they moved, they started to understand that a little better.”
The ChiefDogs stymied McFarland’s offense for most of the remainder of the half, but with just over a minute remaining until halftime Nichols scored his second goal of the game to make it a 4-0 game.
Second-half turnaround
When the two teams returned after halftime, BFWB continued the strong defensive play they mustered for much of the late first half. The ChiefDogs also had new life offensively, getting far more scoring chances than they had early in the game.
Eventually, that led to a breakaway chance for freshman Hudson Torrez, who took the ball the length of the field, zipping past the McFarland defenders, and scored in the 69th minute to make it a 4-1 game.
Torrez has started his varsity soccer career with a bang, scoring six goals and notching three assists through the first six games for the Chiefs, including a hat trick against Edgerton on April 13.
While Torrez may only have six games under his belt for the ChiefDogs, he has been scoring goals for far longer than just the past three weeks.
“That’s what he’s good at, what he does, what he’s done most of his life,” Blakeman said. “He’s excellent with the ball, very fast and committed to getting forward and trying to put it in the goal.”
With the heightened defensive intensity and the goal by Torrez, BFWB outscored the Spartans 1-0 in the second half. That may not count in the standings, but it gives the ChiefDogs hope that they are on the right track to keep playing well down the home stretch of the short spring campaign.
“We’re where we want to be and now we need to execute for the second half of the season,” Blakeman said.
Other action
Big Foot/Williams Bay sandwiched the loss to McFarland with a pair of wins.
Before they hit the pitch against McFarland, the ChiefDogs started the week on April 13 with an impressive margin of victory in an 8-3 victory over Edgerton.
BFWB built up a respectable 3-1 lead by halftime, but ran away with the game with a 5-2 performance in the second half.
Torrez was the star of the show, scoring a hat trick in the victory.
The ChiefDogs bounced back on April 19, beating Jefferson 5-2.
With the win, Big Foot/Williams Bay improved its record to 4-3.