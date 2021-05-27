 Skip to main content
ChiefDogs soccer loses two, ties one
Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Madison West chases down the ball in the ChiefDogs' May 14 loss to Delavan-Darien.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team had a tough time this week, losing two games and drawing one more.

On May 20, the team lost a 3-0 game at home against Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton. In their other conference matchup, a May 24 road game against Evansville, the ChiefDogs lost 8-0.

Big Foot/Bay picked up a draw on their home turf on May 22, finishing with a 3-3 tie against Heritage Christian.

