ChiefDogs soccer loses two, ties one

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team had a tough time this week, losing two games and drawing one more.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
On May 20, the team lost a 3-0 game at home against Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton. In their other conference matchup, a May 24 road game against Evansville, the ChiefDogs lost 8-0.
Big Foot/Bay picked up a draw on their home turf on May 22, finishing with a 3-3 tie against Heritage Christian.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today