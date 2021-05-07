ChiefDogs star Torrez impaired by physical Jefferson defense in 3-0 playoff loss

It was a double-whammy of a play for the ChiefDogs, hampering their star player while also failing to take an early lead that was a key component for their path to victory.

“We felt that if we scored first, especially early, we could put some pressure on,” head coach Keith Blakeman said. “Just didn’t roll this way for us today.”

Jefferson was able to take the lead eight minutes after resuming play when sophomore Kyle Erickson hit a shot from far out that was bounced high in the air over the heads of BFWB defenders and the arms of goalkeeper Ethan Hubanks.

It was not the prettiest goal by the Eagles, but it counted all the same and forced the ChiefDogs into a corner.

Throughout the second half Big Foot/Williams Bay had offensive opportunities in which their first shot was deflected but there was still a chance for a rebound. And yet each time they came away empty, whether it was due to an errant second shot or a quick kick by the Jefferson defense.

“We weren’t creating the quality of chances we wanted,” Blakeman said. “The rebounds, we tended to hook it out. It’s an area where a couple times I think we shut down mentally and I think that hurt us on the attack a little bit.”