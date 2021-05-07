ChiefDogs star Torrez impaired by physical Jefferson defense in 3-0 playoff loss

WALWORTH — A familiar foe awaited the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team in their first playoff game.
After the ChiefDogs received a first-round bye, the team was set to face off against Rock Valley Conference rival Jefferson on May 6 in the regional finals after the Eagles beat Cambridge/Deerfield 7-4 two days earlier.
The conference rivals faced off twice in the regular season, with Big Foot/Bay winning a 5-2 match on April 19, and Jefferson winning a 2-1 game on April 24.
In their playoff meeting, Jefferson performed more like they did in the latter, beating BFWB 3-0 to end the ChiefDogs’ season.
Both teams traded punches throughout the first half, getting chances at the goal and continually coming up empty. The score remained a 0-0 tie when the teams headed to the sidelines at halftime.
Shortly before the whistle, Big Foot/Williams Bay had a nearly perfect opportunity to seize the lead.
Speedy freshman striker Hudson Torrez had the ball at his feet, deep in Jefferson territory, though an Eagles defender came from behind and took the ball away thanks in part to some significant contact.
There was no whistle blown, though Torrez stayed down for some time.
For the remainder of the game, the ChiefDogs’ biggest offensive threat was hobbled. While he played on-and-off throughout the second half, the freshman was forced to recover on the bench occasionally after re-aggravating the injury.
It was a double-whammy of a play for the ChiefDogs, hampering their star player while also failing to take an early lead that was a key component for their path to victory.
“We felt that if we scored first, especially early, we could put some pressure on,” head coach Keith Blakeman said. “Just didn’t roll this way for us today.”
Jefferson was able to take the lead eight minutes after resuming play when sophomore Kyle Erickson hit a shot from far out that was bounced high in the air over the heads of BFWB defenders and the arms of goalkeeper Ethan Hubanks.
It was not the prettiest goal by the Eagles, but it counted all the same and forced the ChiefDogs into a corner.
Throughout the second half Big Foot/Williams Bay had offensive opportunities in which their first shot was deflected but there was still a chance for a rebound. And yet each time they came away empty, whether it was due to an errant second shot or a quick kick by the Jefferson defense.
“We weren’t creating the quality of chances we wanted,” Blakeman said. “The rebounds, we tended to hook it out. It’s an area where a couple times I think we shut down mentally and I think that hurt us on the attack a little bit.”
As time began to wind down, Big Foot/Williams Bay’s sense of urgency grew, which led to a pair of costly mistakes.
First was a hard foul in the box that led to a penalty-kick goal by senior Brayan Loyo to give Jefferson a bit more breathing room with a 2-0 lead in the 83rd minute.
Down two goals with less than 10 minutes, Big Foot/Bay began to play more aggressive offensively, and that allowed Jefferson to score one final goal in the 89th minute as senior Aaron Heine capitalized on the distracted defense after the Eagles stole the ball from the ChiefDogs.
The loss ended the season for Big Foot/Williams Bay, sending them into the short offseason with a 7-6 record. With the team’s goal for the year to end with a winning record, it serves as a slight consolation though the postseason run ended earlier than they hoped.