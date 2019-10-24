This season posed an interesting challenging for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis co-op, as the team transitioned from being one of the larger teams in Division 2 to being one of the smallest in Division 1.
While the switch did not affect their conference scheduling, the ChiefDogs players had to go up against the biggest and best competition in the postseason, including the powerhouse Badgers from across the lake.
The increased difficulty did not stop two ChiefDogs from having a great year, though; the top doubles pairing of sophomore Emily Gauger and senior Clare Heckert made a deep run in the state championship tournament on Oct. 17-19.
Heckert had qualified for the Division 2 tournament as a singles player during her sophomore season in 2017, and after missing the meet in 2018, she had her sights set on making a return trip for her senior year.
To help get her there, Heckert recruited Gauger to be her partner. Gauger did not play on the team as a freshman, instead playing on the Bay volleyball squad, but she had plenty of tennis experience in playing tournaments outside of the school team throughout the year.
Luckily for the duo, they meshed early in the year, and came out as a force to be reckoned with as they powered through the season to qualify for the state meet.
In the first round of the state championship on Oct. 17, Heckert and Gauger took on Kim Harvey and Katie Rentzepis of Eau Claire Memorial. The ChiefDogs duo came out on top 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second day of competition.
Next up was an Oct. 18 match against Jessi Lambo and Kacie O’Hearn of Slinger, who were the 14th-seeded duo in the meet. On paper, that meant they were the favorites in the matchup against Heckert and Gauger. But the Big Foot/Williams Bay duo outplayed the higher seed by a razor-thin margin to win 7-6 (5), 6-4 and pull off the upset.
ChiefDogs head coach Adam Westhauser felt that while both teams were nervous in the high-stakes match, his girls had the wherewithal to stay cool when the game was on the line.
“Both teams were playing a little tense at first, getting over some nerves and playing through ups and downs in their game,” Westhauser said. “Clare and Emily just stuck through it and were most consistent when they needed to be.”
With that second-round victory, Heckert and Gauger earned themselves a spot as one of the top 16 teams in the state. But their run was not quite done yet. Up next was a match against Kate Wade and Sasha Shapsis of Homestead.
Wade and Shapsis were the third-seeded team in the tournament, as well as being the top doubles team on Homestead, the top-ranked team in the state. While the higher-seeded team knocked off the ChiefDogs duo, it was a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 match in which the Homestead girls picked up crucial plays when they needed them most.
Nonetheless, it was a valiant effort for Gauger and Heckert, who could have pulled off the win if a couple of lucky bounces went their way.
“They stuck with how they were playing and stayed focused, and a couple more points or put-aways here or there definitely could’ve turned the tide pretty quickly,” Westhauser said.
Wade and Shapsis went on to live up to their seeding, taking third place in the tournament a couple of rounds after knocking out the Chiefs.
With her preseason goal being to make it to the state meet, Heckert exceeded her hopes with the pair of victories in Madison and ended her high school tennis career on top.
For Gauger, she still has a couple of years left in her high school tennis career, and Westhauser thinks this year’s state experience will have her hungry for more just like Heckert was. With her doubles partner graduating, Gauger will have an interesting choice next year between finding a new partner on the ChiefDogs roster or switching over to singles to ride solo.
“I think having that taste is a huge motivator as an underclassman, like ‘I’ve done this once, let’s do it again.’ She has some options, she’ll be able to choose what her best road will be,” Westhauser said.
No matter what the future holds for both Gauger and Heckert, their accomplishments in what could have been a turbulent season for the ChiefDogs were impressive.