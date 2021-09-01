ChiefDogs tennis earns state ranking

On Aug. 26, the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op defeated out-of-conference foe Watertown Luther Prep 5-2.

All four of the team’s singles players won their matchups, with one singles player Emily Gauger, two singles’ Jameson Gregory and four singles’ Anna Rolfs all winning by 6-1, 6-0 scores. At three singles, Josie Giroux also won in two sets, defeating Emma Slayton 6-0, 7-6 (5).

The ChiefDogs’ lone doubles win came at one doubles, where the team of Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won a three-set battle against Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck 7-6 (7), 4-6, 11-9.

It has been a strong start to the season for Big Foot/Bay, and coaches around the state have taken notice. In the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches’ Association rankings for Aug. 29, the ChiefDogs were ranked 10th in Division 2.

Badger

Badger’s girls tennis team kicked off their Southern Lakes Conference schedule on Aug. 23, picking up a 5-2 win over Westosha Central.

The Badgers’ top three singles players all won in two sets as one singles’ Zaya Iderzul beat Tristin Jantz 6-1, 6-1, Tinker Trent beat Christina Ekkela 6-2, 6-3 at two singles and three singles player Lauren Haase defeated Morgan Chyla 6-1, 6-1.

