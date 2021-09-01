ChiefDogs tennis earns state ranking

On Aug. 26, the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op defeated out-of-conference foe Watertown Luther Prep 5-2.
All four of the team’s singles players won their matchups, with one singles player Emily Gauger, two singles’ Jameson Gregory and four singles’ Anna Rolfs all winning by 6-1, 6-0 scores. At three singles, Josie Giroux also won in two sets, defeating Emma Slayton 6-0, 7-6 (5).
The ChiefDogs’ lone doubles win came at one doubles, where the team of Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won a three-set battle against Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck 7-6 (7), 4-6, 11-9.
It has been a strong start to the season for Big Foot/Bay, and coaches around the state have taken notice. In the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches’ Association rankings for Aug. 29, the ChiefDogs were ranked 10th in Division 2.
Badger
Badger’s girls tennis team kicked off their Southern Lakes Conference schedule on Aug. 23, picking up a 5-2 win over Westosha Central.
The Badgers’ top three singles players all won in two sets as one singles’ Zaya Iderzul beat Tristin Jantz 6-1, 6-1, Tinker Trent beat Christina Ekkela 6-2, 6-3 at two singles and three singles player Lauren Haase defeated Morgan Chyla 6-1, 6-1.
Two doubles duo Cameryn Heckel and Ellie Hirn topped Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer 6-3, 6-0.
The closest win of the day for Badger came at three doubles where the team of Izzie Baliet and Nina Anderson beat Abby Yule and Sam Wenberg 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Badger followed that up two days later with another SLC win, defeating Burlington 6-1.
Iderzul and Haase both pulled off 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, while Trent and four singles’ Annie McEneany both won 6-1, 6-0 in a dominant day for the Badger singles players.
On the doubles side, the top duo of Emma Fasano and Hirn won a 6-1, 6-0 match as well, while the three doubles team of Kate McCann and Charlotte Matson won 6-2, 6-1.
The Badgers were back at it on Aug. 30 with a home out-of-conference matchup against Appleton North, which Badger won 4-3.
Both teams showed their strengths, with Appleton’s three doubles pairings winning in two sets, while the Badgers won all four flights of singles in two sets.