Chiefs tennis leads the way in all-conference honors

Big Foot had 17 athletes honored by the Rock Valley Conference this spring.

Tennis

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis team had seven players earn all-conference, all them first-time honorees.

No. 1 singles junior Josh Rolfs was the squad’s only first-team player.

No. 2 singles junior Nolan Peyer made the second team, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Julian Klein and Kyle Gerdes.

No. 3 singles player Andrew Greenwald and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow were named honorable mention.

Baseball

Six players were honored, with senior Anthony Hibl and junior Joey Schmitz making the first team.

Hibl was Big Foot’s best all-around player; he was the team’s ace pitcher and the best hitter. The senior is heading to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa next fall.

Schmitz missed the Chiefs’ first few games with an injury sustained in the football season, but when he hit the field, he was one of the conference’s best hitters.

Junior Sam Phillips and junior Nevin Anderson earned second-team honors.