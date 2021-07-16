Chiefs tennis leads the way in all-conference honors

Big Foot had 17 athletes honored by the Rock Valley Conference this spring.
Tennis
The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis team had seven players earn all-conference, all them first-time honorees.
No. 1 singles junior Josh Rolfs was the squad’s only first-team player.
No. 2 singles junior Nolan Peyer made the second team, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Julian Klein and Kyle Gerdes.
No. 3 singles player Andrew Greenwald and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow were named honorable mention.
Baseball
Six players were honored, with senior Anthony Hibl and junior Joey Schmitz making the first team.
Hibl was Big Foot’s best all-around player; he was the team’s ace pitcher and the best hitter. The senior is heading to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa next fall.
Schmitz missed the Chiefs’ first few games with an injury sustained in the football season, but when he hit the field, he was one of the conference’s best hitters.
Junior Sam Phillips and junior Nevin Anderson earned second-team honors.
Phillips was the team’s second-best starting pitcher. Anderson seemed to always be on the bases, racking up hits and walks at the top of the Chiefs’ batting lineup.
Senior Jacob Camren and junior Austin Hering were honorable mentions. Both were dual threats as strong hitters and effective relief pitchers.
Softball
Juniors Riley Summers and Adalynn Quackenbush made honorable mention. Both were reliable hitters for the Chiefs and played solid infield defense.
This is Quackenbush’s first all-conference award, though Summers returns to the list after making second team in 2019.
Soccer
Senior Emma Watters and sophomore Leeza Patterson were named honorable mentions.
Team captain Watters led the defensive backline, while Patterson was the team’s top scoring forward.
This season was Patterson’s first on varsity, and her first time making all-conference. Watters was also an honorable mention selection as a sophomore in 2019.