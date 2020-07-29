Coaches and administrators adjust to new fall sports strategy

With two of the three heavily delayed sports taking place outdoors, and the third one competing in school gymnasiums that will eventually be needed for winter sports like basketball, the season’s push-back will most likely result in a loss of competitions.

Whether that means regular season games will be trimmed, or the playoff tournaments will be shortened or cancelled, has not yet been decided. WIAA officials said they will provide more updates later on exactly how the season’s full schedule will look.

No matter which of the possibilities come to fruition, the end result will be a truncated fall season that will be different than any past years.

“We’ll have to be more flexible with the schedules; we’ll lose some games,” Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge said. “It won’t be a full season, which is disappointing, but we’ll get the opportunity to play, which is good,”

Coolidge’s mantra was echoed by WIAA board members, who said that getting some sort of opportunity for the athletes to compete is better than nothing.

While coaches in the Lake Geneva region agree that a delay to the season is a better outcome than an outright cancellation, that does not mean they are all without misgivings.