Coaches get creative to keep kids prepared

Williams Bay softball coach Jeff Kuespert is no stranger to making the best of a bad situation early in the season, with inclement March weather forcing his team off their field and into a gymnasium a few times every year. So, when he heard about the WIAA cancelling practices, he knew his players could fall back on some drills they have done in years past.

“They can’t cancel playing catch with somebody, and they can’t cancel hitting off a tee into a net,” Kuespert said.

The local track teams also have a clear avenue for their athletes to continue working out, and Big Foot track and field coach Lueck says he has emailed some workouts to his team that they can do at home, running in their own neighborhoods.

Another advantage the track team has that other sports do not is that their season started on March 9. So they held nearly a week of practice before the schools closed down, while other sports had not held their first session before the coronavirus containment measures went into place. As such, Lueck’s athletes know how a practice typically is run, which is not a guarantee for other teams.