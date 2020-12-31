Column: Praise for Big Foot making the best of a tough situation

When the Rock Valley Conference decided in mid-November to play their winter sports seasons after delaying their fall sports schedule, I was glad to hear that local athletes at Big Foot would get a shot to play, especially the senior class that might have lost out on an incredible set of memories and moments to cap off their careers.

When I learned a day or two later that all games would be closed to the public, it put a bit of a damper on the news. Not only would fans be barred from attending, so would the media, and all games could only be viewed digitally.

I’ll admit, my feelings on the matter were partially due to a selfish disappointment. Even though it is part of my job’s duties, I really do enjoy experiencing a game in person.

However, I also worried that the lack of fresh photos and the type of game insights that can only come from having your boots on the ground would do a disservice to fans and readers that looked to the Regional News even more closely now that they would not be able to attend games themselves.

After a couple weeks of taking in games through a computer screen, I can say that it is not as bad as I initially worried.