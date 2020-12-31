Column: Praise for Big Foot making the best of a tough situation

When the Rock Valley Conference decided in mid-November to play their winter sports seasons after delaying their fall sports schedule, I was glad to hear that local athletes at Big Foot would get a shot to play, especially the senior class that might have lost out on an incredible set of memories and moments to cap off their careers.
When I learned a day or two later that all games would be closed to the public, it put a bit of a damper on the news. Not only would fans be barred from attending, so would the media, and all games could only be viewed digitally.
I’ll admit, my feelings on the matter were partially due to a selfish disappointment. Even though it is part of my job’s duties, I really do enjoy experiencing a game in person.
However, I also worried that the lack of fresh photos and the type of game insights that can only come from having your boots on the ground would do a disservice to fans and readers that looked to the Regional News even more closely now that they would not be able to attend games themselves.
After a couple weeks of taking in games through a computer screen, I can say that it is not as bad as I initially worried.
It’s not a perfect situation, to be sure. Without being in the gym, it can be harder to analyze the minutiae of off-ball play and you miss out on some of the conversations between coaches, players and officials that can help add color and context to a story.
Being able to work from the comfort of my own home in sweatpants and a pair of slippers is a decent consolation prize, though.
The biggest reason why things are not as bad as I initially worried is because of the work put in by Big Foot’s sports community.
Coaches Mike Dowden and Hunter Price have been incredibly understanding of the difficult position I am in, despite the fact that they have a million things to juggle in an unprecedented basketball season.
Athletic directors Bailey Racky and Mike Welden have also been great at not only answering my questions, but also sending me over photos from some of the team’s games and practices to boot.
The main thing I want to tip my cap for Big Foot for is streaming all their games on YouTube for free, giving every fan (and myself) a chance to easily watch each game at no cost in an act of good will. There are some schools around the state that have relied upon subscription services, which has led to some minor online outcries from fans and fellow coaches alike.
While it’s been over a month since Thanksgiving, with Christmas being much closer in the rearview mirror, I wanted to give thanks to Big Foot High School for making what could have been an incredibly difficult situation a good deal easier.