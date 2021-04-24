Column: Return of spring sports brings hope

At the start of the pandemic a little over a year ago, sports were the canary in the coal mine.
When the NBA cancelled games in mid-March 2020, it set off a cascade of other cancellations including the NCAA’s March Madness tournament and, on a smaller scale, the WIAA’s spring sports season.
Mask mandates, business closures and stay-at-home orders soon followed.
Now, 13 months later, the return of sports is a sign that the light at the end of the tunnel is close.
Last month as the 2021 edition of the March Madness tournament got underway, there was a corresponding cascade of sports that resumed.
About a week after the first NCAA tournament games, the WIAA’s alternate spring football season kicked off. While it was unusual to have football played in late March, it felt oddly natural to have the players who missed out last fall back on the gridiron.
A few days later, a full 162-game MLB season began, a significant expansion after the 2020 campaign of the great American pastime was shortened to just 60 games.
This week, practice has gotten underway for many of the high school spring sports teams, which is perhaps the most fitting return of all.
In the sports sphere, the spring high school athletes had the worst luck in 2020, losing out on the entirety of their season while just about every other group from little leagues up to the pros had some sort of restitution or salvaged opportunities to play.
As I’ve talked to coaches in the area in preparation for the season, they all have optimism and hope for the 2021 season.
In a typical year, many coaches keep their excitement close to the chest and stick to clichés about getting better every day when they describe their plans for the season. This spring, though, the coaches all admit that after nearly 22 months since their last competitions, nobody knows which teams will be good and which will be bad. So regardless of their program’s historical successes or failures, they figure this year might end up being their year for a conference, sectional or state title.
I’m sure the first games and meets of the spring season will be incredibly emotional for players, coaches and fans alike. And deservedly so, because for the first time in more than a year, it’s starting to feel like everything is almost back to normal.