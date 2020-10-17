Badger and BFWB cross-country teams see success

The Badger boys and girls cross-country teams both won their lone meet of the week, and a Big Foot/Williams Bay runner finished on the podium in the ChiefDogs’ race.

Badger

The Badgers took on three Southern Lakes Conference foes in Waterford on Oct. 9, and both the boys and girls squads took first place.

It was a dominant performance for the Badger boys, who had five of their scoring runners finish in the top eight positions to score 24 points, beating second-place Union Grove’s 53.

Jackson Albanese claimed first place with a time of 16:29. Demetrius Farmakis was not far behind in third at 16:48. The third Badger to cross the finish line was Dominic Alonzo, who finished at 17:32 in fifth place.

Badgers final two scoring runners finished back-to-back as Nolan Cassidy placed seventh at 17:38 and Angel Toribo was eighth at 17:42.

The girls had a strong performance as well, with all scoring runners placing in the top 10, giving the team a total of 35 points compared to second-place Waterford’s 53.

Ava Trent was the first Badger to hit the finish line, placing third with a time of 20:12. Kate Hoover was next in fifth with a time of 20:53.