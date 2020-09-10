Badger boys beat Waterford in dual meet

The Badger boys and girls cross-country teams both traveled to Waterford on Sept. 3, though the boys had a better road trip than the girls.

Boys

The two schools competed in a 4,000-meter race, rather than the typical 5,000-meter distance, and though Badger and Waterford’s top two runners were evenly matched, the Badgers’ depth allowed them to prevail in a 22-37 victory.

Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese came in first with a time of 12:53, followed by Waterford’s Connor Zach with a time of 13:24 in second, then Badger’s Logan Wade in third at 13:27 and Logan Muffick of Waterford with a time of 13:55.

After that back-and-forth alternation, it was all Badger. Nine of the next 10 runners to cross the finish line were Badgers, which gave them a sizable lead in the final point totals.

Nolan Cassidy in fifth place at 13:59, Seth Linnenmann in sixth two seconds later at 14:01 and Brody Kluge finishing seventh with a 14:04 time finished out the scoring efforts for Badger’s boys.

Girls

The matchup between the Badger and Waterford girls was a bit closer, with the Wolverines coming out on top 24-31.