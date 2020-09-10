Badger boys beat Waterford in dual meet

The Badger boys and girls cross-country teams both traveled to Waterford on Sept. 3, though the boys had a better road trip than the girls.
Boys
The two schools competed in a 4,000-meter race, rather than the typical 5,000-meter distance, and though Badger and Waterford’s top two runners were evenly matched, the Badgers’ depth allowed them to prevail in a 22-37 victory.
Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese came in first with a time of 12:53, followed by Waterford’s Connor Zach with a time of 13:24 in second, then Badger’s Logan Wade in third at 13:27 and Logan Muffick of Waterford with a time of 13:55.
After that back-and-forth alternation, it was all Badger. Nine of the next 10 runners to cross the finish line were Badgers, which gave them a sizable lead in the final point totals.
Nolan Cassidy in fifth place at 13:59, Seth Linnenmann in sixth two seconds later at 14:01 and Brody Kluge finishing seventh with a 14:04 time finished out the scoring efforts for Badger’s boys.
Girls
The matchup between the Badger and Waterford girls was a bit closer, with the Wolverines coming out on top 24-31.
Two Waterford runners finished before any Badgers did, but then the top three Badger runners crossed the finish line in the 4,000-meter race within six seconds. Elly Wall placed third with a time of 17:04, Ava Trent was fourth at 17:09, and Vivian Ford took fifth with a 17:10.
What did the Badgers in was the fact that three more Wolverines placed in a row next, taking spots six through eight to seal the victory.
A pair of Kates rounded out the scoring for the Badgers, as Kate Murray placed ninth at 17:42 and Kate Hoover was 10th at 17:48.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs were also in action Sept. 3, competing in the CamRock Invite in Cambridge.
For the boys, BFWB finished sixth out of eight teams, with a score of 165.
The top finisher for the squad was Gus Foster, who ran a 20:42 and placed 20th, though he earned only 19 points for the team. Evan Penniman was next up at 21:53 in 33rd place out of 89 runners for 26 points.
Connor Pecht earned 36 points for a 51st finish at 23:37, Bradley Galvin finished in 26:32 and took 67th for 41 points, and Clayton Holt was in 70th with a time of 27:28 to earn 43 points.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s lone girls runner, Sydney Lueck, placed 32nd out of 55 with a time of 29:19.
