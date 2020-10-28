Badger boys cross-country qualifies for state

For only the second time in school history — and the first time since 2013 — the Badger boys cross-country team is headed to the state meet, after a dominant performance Oct. 24 at the sectional meet at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

The Badger team finished with a score of 23, soundly defeating second-place Kenosha Indian Trail’s score of 51. Franklin placed third at 70, missing state meet qualification, and Oak Creek was fourth with a score of 92.

All five of Badger’s scoring runners finished within the top seven for the team competition.

Jackson Albanese was in first place for the Badgers with a time of 16:26.

Logan Wade was next up in fourth place with a time of 17:08, followed by Demetrius Farmakis in fifth at 17:12, Brody Kluge in sixth at 17:18 and Dom Alonzo at 17:21 in seventh place.

As if that was not good enough, Badger’s two other runners placed highly, as Seth Linnenmann was ninth at 17:46 and Nolan Cassidy was 11th at 17:49, knocking down the scores of the other teams in the competition.

While those placements were impressive relative to the field of 28 runners in the team competition, the Badgers did well in the 38-runner individual rankings, too, with five in the top 10.