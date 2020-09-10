Badger boys cross-country sets lofty goals

To say that hopes are high for the Badger boys cross-country team is almost an understatement.

Last year, the team won the Southern Lakes Conference title and barely missed qualifying for state as a team, though Logan Wade made a trip up to Wisconsin Rapids as an individual competitor.

With 11 of last year’s 12 fastest runners, including seven of the eight varsity racers, returning this season, the sky is the limit for the Badger boys.

“We feel that we’re set up really well to get to state this year, and have goals of being top 10 at state this year,” head coach Mike Butscher said.

After fielding a young squad over the past two years, with freshmen and sophomores leading the way, those runners are now juniors and seniors who are ready to begin to peak on the race course.

Off the course, though, their seniority might be even more important as they show the younger kids on the team the ropes.

“The guys are being more vocal this year, supporting each other and welcoming the new runners,” Butscher said. “They feel very honored to be able to give back to the sport they love.”