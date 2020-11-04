Badger boys cross-country team sets state-meet bests

Ever since the end of last season, the Badger boys cross-country team had its sights set on making it to the 2020 state championship meet. Once the team members got their wish this fall, they made the most of their opportunity, finishing with the best team finish and the best individual finish in school history during the Oct. 31 meet at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.
As a team, the Badgers placed sixth overall out of 12 teams at the meet, a significant improvement over their previous best of 14th place out of 20 teams in their only other state meet appearance in 2013.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese, who broke the school record earlier this season, placed 11th out of 114 runners at the event, to break through as Badger’s best-ever placement at state, beating out Tim Host’s 17th-place finish at the 1997 race.
To not only be included in the field of the 12 best teams in the state, but to thrive once they were there, gave the Badger runners a boost of confidence to match the work they put in over the past 12 months.
“Just knowing we deserved to be there and we could actually compete with those teams felt great,” junior Brody Kluge said.
In their days of preparation heading into the state event, the Badgers were excited to try to run their best times when they hit the course in Hartland. It turned out that Mother Nature had other plans.
Once Oct. 31 rolled around, it was a blustery day with wind speeds around 15 miles per hour, which is not optimal conditions to run one’s best time.
“It hurts more than it helps,” junior Nolan Cassidy said.
Fortunately for the Badgers, the windy weather affected all teams equally, and the boys were still able to accomplish their goal by finishing in the middle of the talented pack.
Albanese was first for the Badgers in 11th place with a time of 16:04.
Junior Demetrius Farmakis was second with a time of 16:48 and a 38th-place finish, followed closely by fellow junior Logan Wade in 43rd at 16:52.
Junior Dom Alonzo was the next Badger to cross the finish line, coming in 75th at a time of 17:23. Kluge was just four seconds behind at 17:27 in 78th place.
Next up was Cassidy with a time of 17:37 in 89th. Senior Seth Linnenmann rounded out the Badger runners in 97th place with a time of 18:05.
In terms of team scoring, the Badgers had a tally of 145, just 16 points shy of second-place Marquette University High School’s 129, in what was a tightly-contested field. Oconomowoc won the state title with a score of 109.
Just like missing the state meet last year fueled 12 months of intense workouts in an effort to make it this year, the runners say that their sixth-place finish has only whet their appetite and not satiated their hunger.
With only one of the team’s seven state-meet competitors graduating this spring, and a number of impressive junior-varsity runners gunning for a spot in next year’s lineup, head coach Mike Butscher believes his team will be able to turn the chip on their shoulder into some tangible results next season.
“I’d be surprised if they’re not coming home with a trophy next year. It’s a special crew — they’re in it for each other,” Butscher said.
