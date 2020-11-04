Badger boys cross-country team sets state-meet bests

Ever since the end of last season, the Badger boys cross-country team had its sights set on making it to the 2020 state championship meet. Once the team members got their wish this fall, they made the most of their opportunity, finishing with the best team finish and the best individual finish in school history during the Oct. 31 meet at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.

As a team, the Badgers placed sixth overall out of 12 teams at the meet, a significant improvement over their previous best of 14th place out of 20 teams in their only other state meet appearance in 2013.

Sophomore Jackson Albanese, who broke the school record earlier this season, placed 11th out of 114 runners at the event, to break through as Badger’s best-ever placement at state, beating out Tim Host’s 17th-place finish at the 1997 race.

To not only be included in the field of the 12 best teams in the state, but to thrive once they were there, gave the Badger runners a boost of confidence to match the work they put in over the past 12 months.

“Just knowing we deserved to be there and we could actually compete with those teams felt great,” junior Brody Kluge said.