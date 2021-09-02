 Skip to main content
Badger boys cross-country wins first meet
Badger boys cross-country wins first meet

Cross Country start

Badger’s boys cross-country team takes off from the starting line during the Aug. 26 Badger Invite in Lake Geneva.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger cross-country teams kicked off the season with the annual Badger Invitational, and both of the homes squads did well.

Badger’s girls team took second place, falling barely behind champion Brookfield East. The Badger girls had a total team time of 1:52:49.8, while Brookfield totaled 1:52:13.5, meaning that only 36 seconds separated the two squads’ five-runner sums.

For the boys, the Badgers claimed the top spot soundly, totaling 1:29:01.9 to beat second-place Brookfield East’s score of 1:32:45.0.

Badger’s boys had the three fastest times of the event, with the only three sub-18 minute finishes.

Senior Demetrius Farmakis winning the event with a time of 16:41, senior Brody Kluge took second at 17:40 and Dominic Alonzo was close behind at 17:42.

After three Brookfield East runners crossed the finish line, the Badgers were back at it. Senior Nolan Cassidy was next up, placing seventh with a time of 18:21 and senior Angel Toribio was Badger’s fifth scorer with a time of 18:36 in eighth place.

In contrast to the seniors-only top finishes by the boys team, the Badger girls saw a number of top performances from young runners.

Freshman Molly Deering had the top time of the meet, crossing the finish at 21:11. Fellow freshman Brooklyn Flies had the Badgers’ second-best time and the third-best time overall, running a 22:11.

A third Badger freshman finished fourth on the team, as Delaney Deering ran a 23:34 that was good for 13th overall.

Senior Vivian Ford was Badger’s best upperclassman, running a time of 22:15 to pick up the team’s third-best time and place fifth in the meet. Fellow senior Kate Hoover rounded out Badger’s score with a time of 23:37 and a 14th-place finish.

