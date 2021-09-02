Badger boys cross-country wins first meet

The Badger cross-country teams kicked off the season with the annual Badger Invitational, and both of the homes squads did well.

Badger’s girls team took second place, falling barely behind champion Brookfield East. The Badger girls had a total team time of 1:52:49.8, while Brookfield totaled 1:52:13.5, meaning that only 36 seconds separated the two squads’ five-runner sums.

For the boys, the Badgers claimed the top spot soundly, totaling 1:29:01.9 to beat second-place Brookfield East’s score of 1:32:45.0.

Badger’s boys had the three fastest times of the event, with the only three sub-18 minute finishes.

Senior Demetrius Farmakis winning the event with a time of 16:41, senior Brody Kluge took second at 17:40 and Dominic Alonzo was close behind at 17:42.

After three Brookfield East runners crossed the finish line, the Badgers were back at it. Senior Nolan Cassidy was next up, placing seventh with a time of 18:21 and senior Angel Toribio was Badger’s fifth scorer with a time of 18:36 in eighth place.

In contrast to the seniors-only top finishes by the boys team, the Badger girls saw a number of top performances from young runners.