Before the season began, Badger boys cross-country head coach Mike Butscher knew that Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove would have three of the best runners in the conference.
However, Butscher also knew his squad would be a much deeper team than the Broncos, which would set up for a hard-fought race for the conference title at season’s end.
Sure enough, at the Southern Lakes Conference title meet Oct. 8 in Waterford, it was the Broncos and the Badgers at the top of the leaderboards. As expected, Union Grove had three of the top four runners.
But the Badgers utilized their team’s top-to-bottom strength to win the meet with a score of 54 to Union Grove’s 61 and claim the conference title for the first time since 2014.
Kevin Hall of the Broncos took first place in the meet, and Marcus Johnson and Hunter Reich placed third and fourth respectively for the Broncos, to put them in good position early on.
However, Badger was able to squeeze all five of its scorers in between the third and fourth Grove runner.
Steven Haworth, a senior leader throughout the season for Badger, led the way with a seventh-place finish and a time of 17:08.
Badger’s second through fourth runners, all sophomores, finished in a row, as Logan Wade took 10th with a 17:27, Demetrius Farmakis placed 11th with a 17:30 and Jon D’Auria ran a 17:33 in 12th. Not far behind was the fifth runner Angel Toribio, also a sophomore, with a time of 17:34 in 14th place, edging out the fourth-best runner for Union Grove, Tommy Bretl, who placed 15th at 17:35.
Where Badger really edged the rest of the field was with their sixth, seventh and eighth runners. While their finishes do not directly impact Badger’s score, it does deny points from the other teams in the meet. As such, having sophomore Nolan Cassidy place 16th, sophomore Brody Kluge take 21st, and sophomore Nathaniel Rafe in 29th ahead of Union Grove’s fifth finisher helped drive down the Broncos’ team score to create some space.
For as well as the Badgers did in this year’s meet, they have an even brighter future, as seven of their eight varsity runners in the meet were only sophomores.
Girls
Badger’s girls also competed in the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet Oct. 18, placing third out of seven, just five points behind second-place Union Grove 72 to 77.
Waterford won the conference title with a score of 39.
The top finisher for the Badgers was junior Ava Trent, who took sixth overall with a time of 20:46. Sophomore Vivian Ford was just outside the top 10, taking 12th with a time of 21:21.
Crossing the finish line third was junior Lauryn Grothe at 21:32, good for 16th place in the 55-runner field.
Senior Madison Schoolfield led a pack of three Badgers in a row, finishing 22nd with a 22:03. Junior Ellie Goff was next in 23rd at 22:04 to round out Badger’s scorers, and sophomore Kayla Hirschmann finished off the pack with a 24th-place finish at 22:08.
Not far behind were Badger’s remaining runners, as junior Emilee Booker took 27th with a 22:12 and sophomore Kate Murray came in 29th with a 22:16.
Much like their boy counterparts, the Badger girls also have a bright future, with only one senior departing from the eight-runner varsity squad.