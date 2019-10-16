Badger’s boys and girls cross-country teams competed in separate meets, but both did equally well, finishing in the upper echelon of their respective competitions.
Boys
Badger’s boys team Oct. 11 took part in the Wolverine Invitational in Waterford, finishing in third place out of nine teams in the meet.
The team was consistent, with their five scoring runners finishing just 20 seconds and 12 spots apart.
The top finisher for the Badgers was Nolan Cassidy, who ran a personal best 17:32 to finish just outside the top 10 at 11th overall out of 72 runners.
Next up was Steven Haworth, who crossed the finish line at 17:40 in 17th place.
Just two seconds later, a pair of Badgers finished at nearly the same time, as Jon D’Auria clocked in at 17:42.72 in 19th and Logan Wade at 17:42.88 in 20th.
Angel Toribio rounded out the scoring with a 23rd-place finish at 17:52.
Girls
Badger’s girls competed Oct. 10 in the Viking Invitational in West Allis, taking sixth place out of a 19-team field.
Lauryn Grothe was the first to finish for the Badgers, running a time of 20:40 to place 17th out of 139 runners.
Vivian Ford was not far behind, running a 20:48 for a 20th-place finish, and Ava Trent was also in the neighborhood, coming in 27th and running a 20:57.
Next up was a pack of four Badgers who finished within five seconds, but only the top two had their scores tallied.
Emilee Booker placed 67th with a 22:05, Ellie Goff ran a 22:08.5 in 71st, Madison Schoolfield ran a 22:08.7 in 72nd and Kayla Hirschmann placed 74th with a 22:10.