Badger cross-country runner breaks school record by eight seconds

There is a new name at the top of the Badger High School boys cross-country record books.

Badger runner Jackson Albanese ran a record-breaking race this weekend during a Southern Lakes Conference meet in Burlington.

The sophomore crossed the finish line at 15:59, breaking Alex Martinez's prior record of 16:07 by eight seconds, while also cracking the 16-minute threshold — a coveted mark for runners.

Out of 55 boys competing in the Oct. 3 event, Albanese took first place handily, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the closest competitor in the 5K event, or a little more than three miles.

Albanese was not the only Badger to do well in the meet, as both the boys and girls teams took first place out of six boy teams and five girl teams competing.

With nearly a month remaining in the cross-country season, there will be plenty of opportunities for Albanese to improve his own record-setting pace yet this fall.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.