Badger cross-country teams both place fourth

Some of the top cross country teams from both Wisconsin and Illinois met up at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha County on Sept. 4 to compete in the Racine Horlick Rebel Invite, and the Badgers fared well, with the boys placing fourth out of 14 teams and the girls finishing fourth out of 11 teams.
In the boys standings, Oswego, Ill., was in a class of its own, winning the meet with a score of 29 points. Second place through fourth was a close contest, though, as Notre Dame Academy was second at 96, Marquette was third at 99 and Badger took fourth with a score of 108.
Demterius Farmakis had the Badgers’ best time, hitting the 5K finish line at 16:17 to finish fifth overall out of 114 racers.
Dominic Alonzo and Brody Kluge were next up, with Alonzo in 13th at 17:01 and Kluge shortly after in 17th at 17:11.
Badger’s final two scorers finished back-to-back, with Nolan Cassidy taking 37th overall at 17:51 and Angel Toribio in 38th at 17:53. While his score did not directly count for the Badgers’ total, Evan Wruk decreased the opposition’s point total by finishing close behind in 39th place with a time of 17:54.
Badger girls
In the girls’ rankings, Libertyville, Ill., took first at 42, while Oswego, Ill., was second with 88 points. Notre Dame was in third with 101, followed closely by the Badgers’ score of 104.
Molly Deering was Badger’s top finisher in the meet, placing 10th overall out of 112 racers, crossing the finish at 20:27.
Next up for Badger was Vivian Ford, who placed 20th with a time of 21:12. Brooklyn Flies was close behind at 21:18 in 24th place.
Delaney Deering, sister of Molly, was the fourth finisher for Badger, taking 32nd at 21:38. Mya Lenz rounded out the team’s scoring with a 39th-place finish at 22:03.
BFWB boys
The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys cross-country team was in action on Sept. 2 in the Cam-Rock Invite in Cambridge, with the ChiefDogs placing 10th out of 17 teams.
Gus Foster had the best race of the day for the squad, placing 13th out of 116 competitors with a time of 17:29. Josh Rolfs was the second BFWB finisher, taking 56th at 19:39.
Next up, two ChiefDogs finished two seconds apart as Clayton Flies took 66th at 20:00 and Noah Langlund finished at 20:02 in 68th place.
Bradley Galvin was BFWB’s fifth scorer, placing 88th with a time of 21:26.