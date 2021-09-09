Badger cross-country teams both place fourth

Some of the top cross country teams from both Wisconsin and Illinois met up at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha County on Sept. 4 to compete in the Racine Horlick Rebel Invite, and the Badgers fared well, with the boys placing fourth out of 14 teams and the girls finishing fourth out of 11 teams.

In the boys standings, Oswego, Ill., was in a class of its own, winning the meet with a score of 29 points. Second place through fourth was a close contest, though, as Notre Dame Academy was second at 96, Marquette was third at 99 and Badger took fourth with a score of 108.

Demterius Farmakis had the Badgers’ best time, hitting the 5K finish line at 16:17 to finish fifth overall out of 114 racers.

Dominic Alonzo and Brody Kluge were next up, with Alonzo in 13th at 17:01 and Kluge shortly after in 17th at 17:11.

Badger’s final two scorers finished back-to-back, with Nolan Cassidy taking 37th overall at 17:51 and Angel Toribio in 38th at 17:53. While his score did not directly count for the Badgers’ total, Evan Wruk decreased the opposition’s point total by finishing close behind in 39th place with a time of 17:54.

Badger girls