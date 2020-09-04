Badger cross-country wins meets

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country teams got their seasons underway last week, and the Badger squads were able to claim victory to start the year strong.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Chiefs kicked off the year with a trip to Palmyra on Aug. 27 for the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational. As a team, the boys placed seventh out of seven teams, while the girls were unable to qualify.

Sydney Lueck, the only runner on the girls squad, took 45th out of 61 competitors with a time of 31:07.

For the boys, it was Gus Foster that led the way, placing 19th out of 46 for the team with a time of 21:31. Evan Penniman was next up in 29th, with a time of 23:49. Josh Roifs was not far behind in 32nd, finishing at the 23:53 mark.

Charlie Pecht was next to cross the finish line for the ChiefDogs, placing 39th with a time of 26:12. Clayton Flies closed out the scoring for the team with a time of 28:18 and a 42nd place finish.

Badger Girls

Badger’s girls team got the season started before the boys, competing in a three-team meet against Burlington and Wilmot at Badger High on Aug. 27. The Badgers cruised to victory with 18 points, compared to Burlington’s 49 and Wilmot’s 71.