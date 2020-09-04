Badger cross-country wins meets

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country teams got their seasons underway last week, and the Badger squads were able to claim victory to start the year strong.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The Chiefs kicked off the year with a trip to Palmyra on Aug. 27 for the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational. As a team, the boys placed seventh out of seven teams, while the girls were unable to qualify.
Sydney Lueck, the only runner on the girls squad, took 45th out of 61 competitors with a time of 31:07.
For the boys, it was Gus Foster that led the way, placing 19th out of 46 for the team with a time of 21:31. Evan Penniman was next up in 29th, with a time of 23:49. Josh Roifs was not far behind in 32nd, finishing at the 23:53 mark.
Charlie Pecht was next to cross the finish line for the ChiefDogs, placing 39th with a time of 26:12. Clayton Flies closed out the scoring for the team with a time of 28:18 and a 42nd place finish.
Badger Girls
Badger’s girls team got the season started before the boys, competing in a three-team meet against Burlington and Wilmot at Badger High on Aug. 27. The Badgers cruised to victory with 18 points, compared to Burlington’s 49 and Wilmot’s 71.
That victory was possible because eight of the top nine finishers were Badgers, although only the first five directly counted to the team’s final score.
Ava Trent was the first to finish for Badger, clocking in at 22:12 in first place. Elly Wall was in second, running a 22:58. The only non-Badger near the top was Burlington’s Marlee Nichols in third place.
Kate Murray started a run of Badger finishers in a row, taking fourth with a time of 24:17. Badger’s final two scorers finished closely, with Kayla Hirschmann in fifth at 24:32 and Vivian Ford in sixth at 24:38.
Badger Boys
Badger’s boys team competed against Burlington and Wilmot as well, hosting the two squads on Aug. 29. Like their girls counterparts, the boys cruised to victory with 15 points to Wilmot’s 55 and Burlington’s 72.
Nine Badger runners crossed the finish line before any of their opponents did, with the top 5 earning points for the team.
Jackson Albanese was the team’s leader with a time of 16:43. In second place was Logan Wade, who came in at 17:22. Seth Linnenmann was next with a 17:55.
Nolan Cassidy and Nathaniel Rafe closed out the scoring by crossing the finish line nine seconds apart. Cassidy came in at 18:11, while Rafe finish with a time of 18:20.
