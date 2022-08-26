Badger finishes 3rd in home opener, Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross-Country places 6th at season opening invite

The Badger boys and girls cross-country teams as well as the Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country squad each opened their season with an invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Both the Badger boys and girls teams competed in their only home invitational of the season and each took home third place out of four teams with the boys coming away with a time of 1:35.46.7 and the girls at 1:53.56.8. Senior Jackson Albanese had the best time of any runner at the invite by over a minute, finishing at 16:22.19. Sophomore Molly Deering had the second best time of any runner at 20:54.63.

The next home opportunity for the Badgers will be Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay team competed in the Palmyra-Eagle Invite that consisted of 12 teams. BF/WB finished in the sixth place overall as a team with 160 points and had their top four runners in 25th, 26th, 27th and 29th place. Junior Bradley Galvin ran a personal best of 1:08.

“What a fantastic way for our young group of runners to kick off the 2022 season,” BF/WB Cross-Country coach James Newman said. “We came in a bit short handed but the team stepped up in a big way. As always, the goal was to pack run the best we could and I would say we achieved that goal.”

Bf/WB’s only home invite will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Duck Pond in Fontana.

BF/WB individual results

1. Junior Clayton Flies, 20:51.07.

2. Galvin, 20:58.2.

3. Sophomore Jose Pilo, 20:59.2.

4. Sophomore Noah Langelund, 21:10.1.

5. Freshman Kegan Chadwick, 23:02.3.

6. Junior Jack Kammermeier, 23:08.4.

Badger individual results

Boys:

1. Albanese, 16:22.19.

2. Junior Gage Nicholson, 18:29.05.

3. Senior Kal Kremp, 20:05.38.

4. Sophomore Kaiden Staggs, 20:04.47.

5. Junior Isaac Vandenburg, 20:42.62.

6. Senior Tim Gells, 20:43.21.

7. Senior Bennett Doebler, 20:51.60.

Girls:

1. Sophomore Molly Deering, 20:54.63.

2. Sophomore Brooklyn Flies, 22:07.78.

3. Junior Ella Coleman, 23:34.00.

4. Sophomore Kennedy Monge, 25:36.45.

5. Sophomore Delaney Deering, 23:43.92.

6. Senior Lauren Milligan, 24:01.52.

7. Junior Kyreland Nolan, 24:09.51.