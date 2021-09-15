Badger girls cross-country blends youth and experience

This season, the Badger girls cross-country squad is an interesting blend of veteran leadership and incoming talent.

In many years, a varsity lineup might feature a roughly even number of athletes from each grade, this fall’s team is loaded at the opposite ends, with four seniors, three freshmen and a sophomore making up the team’s preliminary varsity racers.

As such, making sure that potentially disparate group becomes a tight unit has been the top priority throughout the summer heading to the season.

“We have been doing a lot of team bonding activities and trying to bring together our varsity squad,” head coach Stephani Reynolds said. “I think they’re doing really well and opening up to each other.”

Perhaps the biggest reason the team has been able to overcome that obstacle is because the aforementioned seniors have embraced their roles as mentors, rather than seeing hotshot freshmen as threats to their standing on the team.

“My freshman year, I looked up to the seniors so much, they were my idols,” senior Vivian Ford said. “So now that I’m a senior, I want to be that for them, and I want to make cross-country as magical as it was for me when I was a freshman.”