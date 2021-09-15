Badger girls cross-country blends youth and experience

This season, the Badger girls cross-country squad is an interesting blend of veteran leadership and incoming talent.
In many years, a varsity lineup might feature a roughly even number of athletes from each grade, this fall’s team is loaded at the opposite ends, with four seniors, three freshmen and a sophomore making up the team’s preliminary varsity racers.
As such, making sure that potentially disparate group becomes a tight unit has been the top priority throughout the summer heading to the season.
“We have been doing a lot of team bonding activities and trying to bring together our varsity squad,” head coach Stephani Reynolds said. “I think they’re doing really well and opening up to each other.”
Perhaps the biggest reason the team has been able to overcome that obstacle is because the aforementioned seniors have embraced their roles as mentors, rather than seeing hotshot freshmen as threats to their standing on the team.
“My freshman year, I looked up to the seniors so much, they were my idols,” senior Vivian Ford said. “So now that I’m a senior, I want to be that for them, and I want to make cross-country as magical as it was for me when I was a freshman.”
Ford is one of two returning all-conference competitors from last year’s squad, alongside fellow senior Kate Hoover, as the duo earned second-team honors last fall.
With freshmen Brooklyn Flies, Molly Deering and Delaney Deering giving the returners a jolt of new talent, though they still have a bit to learn about the sport before they reach their peak. That’s where Ford, Hoover and the other seniors come in.
“Whenever we’re running and we can talk, they like to give us tips. Or when we walk the course, they tell us where to pick it up and finish,” Molly Deering said.
As the young-old dynamic continues to coalesce, the Badgers will have one of their most talented teams since the team qualified for the state meet in 2017, and that amount of raw speed has gotten the coaches’ hopes up for a strong finish to the year.
“We definitely have high expectations now and we’re really excited for the championship part of our season,” Reynolds said.