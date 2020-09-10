Badger girls cross-country hopes to bounce back

Over the past five seasons, the Badger girls cross-country team has been firmly placed in the upper echelon of the Southern Lakes Conference, winning two conference titles and missing out on first place by minuscule margins two other times.

Last year, the team finished third at the conference meet, which is still a solid performance. But it did not quite live up to the expectations the team had set for itself.

That disappointment has served as fuel for this season.

“We didn’t finish where we wanted to last year, and this year, we are ready,” head coach Stephani Reynolds said.

Adding onto the missed cross-country goals from last year, many of the girls also suffered additional heartbreak when their track season was canceled this past spring, to add even more motivation to the girls.

As a result, Reynolds says that the girls put in as much work over the summer as they ever have. During early season practices, that extra dedication has materialized.

“We did a two-mile time trial the first week of practice with some of the girls we knew had been running; we were totally impressed with their times and how they looked,” Reynolds said.