Badger girls cross-country look to improve even more coming off outstanding season

The Badger girls Cross-Country team comes into the new fall season after winning the Southern Lakes Conference Championship and placing 13th overall at the State Championships in 2021.

Stephani Reynolds, an English teacher at Badger High School, is now in her 14th season as the girls cross-country head coach and 16th year with the program.

“As a team last season, we did much better than we could have ever expected,” she said. “We had a great group of freshmen come in that set the bar really high and it helped the seniors step up their game. Getting 13th place at the state meet was awesome. I think we were seeded 17th or 18th, so we set a goal of placing higher than that and that is what the girls did. They did outstanding.”

The team returns four varsity runners, all of whom were freshmen last year. Sophomore Molly Deering is back as the top runner. She set a school record by 26 seconds with a time of 19:16 in a 5K at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville last September, surpassing former Badger Ava Trent. The other three returners include sophomores Brooklyn Flies, Kennedy Monge and Delaney Deering, Molly’s twin sister. All four runners ran at the state championships last year.

Reynolds expects to have between 30 and 40 girls on the team.

Senior Lauren Milligan was an alternate on the state team her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and Reynolds expects her to be a breakout runner for the team this year.

“Her goal is to be on that team and she wants to be the top seven,” she said. “She will be a good leader for us.”

Ella Coltman was injured all last season, so Reynolds is excited to have her back.

“She is an outstanding runner,” Reynolds said. “We could have used her last year and I believe she is ready to step up this season. “Lauren (Milligan) and Ella (Coltman) are two girls that I see doing well.”

Reynolds noted that one of the reasons for their success last year was the freshmen and she is hopeful that will repeat itself this fall.

“We also have some incoming freshmen that I have heard about that I expect to do pretty well too,” she said.

While some individuals may have had outstanding individual seasons that led to a top-15 state finish for the team, it has never been about that. It has always been about the “we before me” mentality, according to Reynolds.

“We have great teamwork, team-bonding and we have a great team atmosphere,” she said. “I think that’s why a lot of girls come out for the cross-country team. It’s like a family and whether the girls are friends outside of the team or not, they all come to work together and are always there for each other.”

That comradery begins in the summer for Reynolds and her teams with lots of running, but that is what they love.

“During the summer we had Wednesday runs, so we got together one day a week to do a team run and then they would also follow a summer running calendar,” Reynolds said. “They are expected to run on their own, following a running calendar and get in the weight room and I make sure that they know that if they don’t put in the work, you’re definitely going to feel it. I try to remind them that they get to run and it is something they get to choose to do. It is not something you have to do, but you get to do it. We try to put that mentality going in with them that they know that running is a lifelong thing and you should feel grateful that you have these opportunities to get to do this.”

The goals remain high for the team and that focus remains on capturing another Southern Lakes Conference title and getting another opportunity at the state championships.

“We want to do just as well, if not better than we did last year,” Reynolds said. “We have conference on our mind. I know Union Grove is going to be tough again this year, but we definitely want to win conference and make it back to state and do well. I know some of the girls didn’t love their time at the state meet, but now they know what the state course looks like as sophomores and have goals of getting better times.”