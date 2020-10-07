Badger runner breaks school record as team takes first place

Coming into this season, both the Badger boys and girls cross-country teams had high expectations. The Oct. 3 Southern Lakes Conference quadrangular in Burlington showed why those squads had their sights set so high, as both Badger squads took first place, and one Badger boy set a new school record.

Sophomore Jackson Albanese ran a time of 15:59 during the meet, which earned him first place out of the 55 runners in the competition, but also put his name at the top of the school’s record books, topping Alex Martinez’s previous record of 16:07 from 2014.

As he was out on the course, which spans just over three miles, Albanese could tell he was having a great race.

I did wear my watch, and after my first mile, I knew I went out strong in the race,” Albanese said. “And then I saw the finish coming up, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow, this is going really well.’ From there, I just finished strong.”

The sophomore says that as he was coming down the home stretch he checked his watch one final time, which caused some adrenaline to kick in and give him the boost he needed to complete the record-breaking performance.