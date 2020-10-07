Badger runner breaks school record as team takes first place

Coming into this season, both the Badger boys and girls cross-country teams had high expectations. The Oct. 3 Southern Lakes Conference quadrangular in Burlington showed why those squads had their sights set so high, as both Badger squads took first place, and one Badger boy set a new school record.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese ran a time of 15:59 during the meet, which earned him first place out of the 55 runners in the competition, but also put his name at the top of the school’s record books, topping Alex Martinez’s previous record of 16:07 from 2014.
As he was out on the course, which spans just over three miles, Albanese could tell he was having a great race.
I did wear my watch, and after my first mile, I knew I went out strong in the race,” Albanese said. “And then I saw the finish coming up, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow, this is going really well.’ From there, I just finished strong.”
The sophomore says that as he was coming down the home stretch he checked his watch one final time, which caused some adrenaline to kick in and give him the boost he needed to complete the record-breaking performance.
Badger’s cross-country team has long prided itself on the bond the runners build with one another throughout the seasons. So when his teammates crossed the finish line shortly after, they were just as excited, if not even more so, than Albanese.
“When I heard he broke it, I ran over to him, gave him a fist bump immediately,” junior Logan Wade said.
Not only did Albanese break the Badger High School record, he also ran a race in less than 16 minutes, which is an important milestone for many runners, from high schoolers to adults alike.
Albanese may be the fastest runner on this Badger squad, but he is far from the only top-tier competitor. In fact, the Badgers had high hopes for this season before they even knew Albanese would be on the roster.
In 2019, the Badger boys won the Southern Lakes Conference title and narrowly missed state meet qualification with a squad comprised mostly of sophomores, including Wade, who also qualified for the state tournament individually that season. So with most of their team back this season, there was reason to believe they had a good chance at making it to the state championship race.
When Albanese and his family decided to move up to the Lake Geneva area from their home in McHenry, Illinois, to take advantage of Wisconsin’s in-person schooling options, Badger head coach Mike Butscher was gifted a stellar competitor he did not expect to have on his team.
“You get one of those in a career,” Butscher said. “When you add Jackson, it takes you to a whole new level.”
The rest of the Badger boys squad proved their status in the same meet that Albanese broke the record.
Wade was second on the team, finishing with a time of 16:34 and placing third overall. Fellow junior Demetrius Farmakis was close behind, crossing the finish line at 16:46 in fourth place.
To put those times in perspective, Wade’s new personal best ranks fifth in the record books for Badger runners, while Farmakis’s time puts him in 12th, meaning three of Badger’s best ever are all on the course at the same time this season.
Junior Brody Kluge finished eighth overall with a time of 17:18, and senior Seth Linnenmann ran a 17:25 to place 10th and finish off the team’s scoring.
Even though their times did not count to the team score, Badger’s next two runners played a crucial role in their own way. Angel Toribo took 11th and Nolan Cassidy was 12th, which forced the scores of all the other teams to go up.
That depth has been a key asset for the Badgers in each of the past two seasons, and it is why they are such a powerful force as the state championship meet draws closer.
Girls
It was not just the boys who did well, as the Badger girls claimed a victory of their own.
Senior Ava Trent was the first Badger to cross the finish line, taking fourth place out of 49 runners with a time of 20:52.
The next five Badger runners all finished in a tight pack, with only eight seconds separating them.
Junior Vivian Ford placed 9th with a time of 21:21. Junior Kate Murray was 10th at 21:24, followed by fellow junior Kate Hoover at 21:25 in 11th. Senior Elly Wall was next in 12th with a time of 21:27, and junior Kayla Hirschmann finished off the bunch in 13th at 21:28.
That group of five has been a critical component of the team all year, as they stay bunched up from the start of the race on, and continually push each other to run faster as a unit.
“They work well together, they’re friends, pushing each other,” head coach Stephani Reynolds said. “That mentality of them all finishing together and running as this pack, it’s awesome. It was so great to see that on Saturday.”
With the two teams beating their Southern Lakes Conference foes in the Oct. 3 meet, it sets them up as frontrunners to win their respective conference titles on Oct. 15.
While both teams have seen their fair share of success over the years, they have not both won conference titles in the same season since the current Southern Lakes Conference was formed in 2008.
