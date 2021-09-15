Badger runner breaks school record

Throughout the course he was pushing himself against Westosha Central’s Will Allen, and though Allen ended up winning the race, Farmakis was gifted with a pretty stellar consolation prize in the school record.

Since he only broke the record by one second, Farmakis was not certain whether he had broken the record or just tied it as he had his eye on the clock while he crossed the finish. Instead, he had to wait until the official scoring was completed shortly after.

By the time senior teammate Brody Kluge, who had the second-best time for the Badgers at 16:32, finished his race, the broken record was official.

“I went over and asked the referee to see the official time and he told me that he broke it and it was just insane, I ran over there and gave him a big hug, it was an insane moment,” Kluge said.

With the season not at the halfway point yet, Farmakis and Albanese will have plenty of chances to keep lowering the school-best time.

However, with their focus more on improvement than chasing accolades, if any of the Badgers do break the record again, it will be just as much of a surprise as the first two times it happened.