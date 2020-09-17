Badger runner nearly breaks school record in win

The Badger cross-country teams took on all six of their Southern Lakes Conference foes at once Sept. 10 in Burlington during the SLC Relays, and both the boys and girls squads from Lake Geneva ran well.

Boys

Badger’s boys won the event, with the team’s combined time of 1:26:02 edging out Westosha Central’s second-place time of 1:28:24.

Jackson Albanese not only finished in first place out of the 53-man field, he nearly set a school record. The Badger sophomore crossed the finish line at 16:16, just nine seconds slower than Alex Martinez’s time of 16:07 in 2014 that is the current top time at Badger. Keep an eye on Albanese the rest of the year, and see if he can shave off enough time to break the mark.

Logan Wade was next for Badger, finishing in a tie for fourth overall with a time of 17:07.80, with Marcus Johnson of Union Grove finishing with that same exact time.

The third Badger to finish was Seth Linnenmann, who rounded out the top 10 with a 10th-place finish and a time of 17:28. Just three seconds after Linnenmann, Brody Kluge placed 12th overall and fourth on the Badgers with a time of 17:31.

Finishing off Badger’s scoring for the day was Angel Toribo, who placed 14th with a time of 17:38.