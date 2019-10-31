Following a solid performance at the Southern Lakes Conference meet on Oct. 18, Badger’s boys and girls cross-country teams had some momentum heading into the Sectional meet in Kenosha on Oct. 26. Sure enough, one of the Badgers leveraged that hot streak into a trip to the state meet on Nov. 2, while a few more just missed qualifying.
Boys
Before the sectional meet began, boys coach Mike Butscher could tell there were five teams that would have a shot at claiming the state meet qualifications for the top two spots. Of those five, Kenosha Indian Trail seemed like a slam dunk. So for Badger to advance, they would have to finish better than Muskego, Kenosha Tremper and Westosha Central.
Sure enough, when the dust settled, Kenosha Indian Trail was safely in first place in the standings. And while Badger beat out Muskego and Kenosha Tremper, Westosha Central was able to just edge past the Badgers to take second place with a score of 74-85.
While Butscher felt that his guys ran some of their best races of the season, Westosha was a team on a mission; with longtime coach Keith Olson retiring after the season, the Falcons were fighting to keep their season alive, and they did so by a thin margin.
The Badger boys will not go unrepresented at the state meet, though, as Logan Wade ran a 17:23 to finish in 12th place and claim the last of five individual berths to the state meet. Wade’s trip to state will be a return for the program after missing the meet a year ago, though standout Gustavo Gordillo made it to state recently in 2016 and 2017.
The rest of the Badger squad also ran well, but were not able to claim a state spot. Jon D’Auria and Demetrius Farmakis finished in 15th and 16th respectively. Steven Haworth, the team’s lone senior among the sophomores, placed 18th.
Nolan Cassidy’s 24th-place finish rounded out the scoring for the Badgers.
Coming up just short stung in the moment for the Badgers, but Butscher was able to keep things in perspective for the guys on all the success the team had throughout the year.
“if I would have told you at the beginning of the year that this team would finish first in conference and third at sectionals, you would’ve done back-flips for that,” Butscher said. “So these guys, the progress they’ve made in one year is remarkable.”
With 11 of Badgers top 12 runners returning next season, and seven of their eight varsity runners being sophomores, the team will have plenty of chances to make some postseason noise in the years to come. However, for the team leader Haworth, who Butscher calls the team’s capstone, the sectional meet marked the end of a career for a crucial member of the program.
“He showed you how to do things right. A lot of the young guys needed a role model, and you couldn’t find a better one than Steven,” Butscher said.
Girls
The Badger girls cross-country squad ran tough, but also fell short of the state meet, placing fifth at sectionals.
Lauryn Grothe was the top finisher for the team, running a 20:45 to finish 15th overall. Her performance just missed state title qualification, as she was the sixth individual finisher with five spots on the line.
Vivian Ford was next up for the Badgers, placing 25th, with Ava Trent coming in shortly after in 27th.
Madison Schoolfield, the only senior on the varsity squad, placed 33rd for the fourth-best Badger finish. Ellie Goff placed 39th to finish off scoring for the Badgers.
Like their boy counterparts, the girls bring back seven of their eight varsity runners next season, giving themselves a strong shot at jumping up the rankings.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs cross-country co-op was also in action Oct. 26, taking part in their sectional meet in Whitewater.
Jacob Curtis picked up the highest finish for the squad, placing 53rd for the boys.
Evan Penniman was next in 73rd, then Daniel Rees in 81st, and a pack of Connor Pecht, Enrique Mondragon and Austin Buchholz in 85th 86th, and 87th respectively.
For the girls, Viola Larson placed 66th and Maya Torrez took 86th.