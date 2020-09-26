Big Foot/Bay cross-country runners host meet

Big Foot/Williams Bay’s cross-country co-op hosted a five-team invitational Sept. 17 at Duck Pond Recreation Area. The hometown ChiefDogs did not fare well, finishing in fifth place out of five teams in the boys race, and not fielding a complete team in the girls race.

As has been the case throughout the year so far, Sydney Lueck was the only girls competitor for BFWB, and she finished in 22nd place out of 35 total runners with a time of 27:01.

For the Big Foot boys, it was Gus Foster who finished first, placing 10th out of 66 runners with a time of 19:27.

Next up was Evan Penniman, who finished 31st overall at 21:23. Connor Pecht was close behind, taking 35th place with a time of 21:46.

Clayton Flies was the next ChiefDog to cross the finish line, coming in at 22:30 in 42nd place. Bradley Galvin wrapped up the scoring for Big Foot/Williams Bay with a time of 24:32.

